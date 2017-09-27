Fla. Mom Allegedly Tries to Hit Daughter’s Boyfriend With Mercedes After He Told Her of Their Affair

A 58-year-old Florida woman is behind bars this week after authorities allege she tried running her daughter’s boyfriend down with her car after he revealed their long-term affair to his girlfriend, PEOPLE confirms.

According to court documents, Palm Beach Gardens police were called to a home on Sept. 20, and arrived to find Kathleen Davis allegedly chasing her daughter’s boyfriend through the front yard with her Mercedes SUV.

The documents confirm Davis was detained by officers, who spoke to the boyfriend. He quickly confessed to having had a sexual relationship with Davis while he was dating her daughter, records indicate.

The boyfriend eventually revealed the affair to Davis’ daughter, according to police. This allegedly made Davis “irate,” since news of the affair damaged her relationship with her daughter.

As Davis was being taken into custody, she allegedly blurted out, “I wanted to run him over,” and said that she wanted him to “die.”

Court documents allege the boyfriend told detectives he was inside his home when he heard a loud “banging” coming from outside. He went outside to check on the noise, and saw Davis allegedly throwing eggs at his house and car.

He told investigators he asked Davis to stop. She did, and then allegedly hopped into her car and starting driving at him.

The boyfriend alleged to police he feared for his life and was almost hit by the SUV several times.

Davis has been charged with aggravated assault. She has since posted $3,000 bond for her release.

Davis has not entered a plea to the charges against her, and it was unclear Tuesday if she has an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

Attempts to reach the boyfriend and Davis were unsuccessful Tuesday morning.