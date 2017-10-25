Five Michigan Teens Denied Bail by Judge in Connection to Overpass Death of Young Father of Four

Five teenagers, who were arrested in connection with the rock-throwing death of a Michigan man last week, were denied bail by a judge during their arraignment on Tuesday.

The teenagers, whose ages range from 15 to 17, have been charged as adults with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and malicious destruction of property, according to MLive.

They were arraigned before Genesee District Judge William H. Crawford II in connection with the death of Kenneth Andrew White, 32.

Alexander Miller, 15, Mikadyn Payne, 16, Trevor Gray, 15, Mark Sekelsky, 16 and Kyle Anger, 17, arrived in court Tuesday wearing grim expressions.

Not guilty pleas were entered for each teenager, according to The Washington Post. Investigators told the Post that after the rock-throwing incident, the teenagers left the overpass and drove to a nearby McDonald’s for food.

One of the teenagers turned himself in to the Genesee County Jail after authorities sought the public’s help to track down the suspects. The four others were arrested, the Post reported.

Anger allegedly threw the rock that killed White when it went through a vehicle’s windshield on Wednesday night while he was on his way back home from a construction job, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton told PEOPLE.

Leyton said White’s cause of death was noted as a homicide, with blunt force trauma to the head and chest. There were lacerations and abrasions to White’s head and face, as well as a skull fracture and injury to the brain. White also suffered from a broken clavicle and broken upper ribs.

Family members for both White and the suspects were in the courtroom, according to MLive. Crawford denied bail for all of them citing “the seriousness of the nature of these charges and the danger to the public,” the outlet reported.

If convicted, all five face up to life in prison, according to WXYZ.

White’s fiancée Aimee Cagle told Click on Detroit that she had to tell their 5-year-old son that his daddy was not coming home.

“He was a good man and a good father,” she said. “For some senseless act, for it to be just a rock, just to take him so soon.”

On a GoFundMe page created to raise money for White’s burial expenses, the young mother spoke of her heartbreak and thanked those who donated for their support.

“This was my heart that was destroyed… but i just wanted to say thank you to all who have donated!” Cagle wrote. “There is still kindness and love out there i just hate that its because of the travesty. He was my best friend and the​ love of my life. Thank you to all.”

White’s funeral was held on Monday, according to his obituary. He enjoyed sports, video games and the outdoors. He leaves behind four children: Kaleigh, Tristan, Junior and Ace.