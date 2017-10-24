Five Teenagers Charged as Adults After Young Father Was Killed from Rock Allegedly Thrown From Michigan Overpass

Five teenagers have been charged as adults following the death of a Michigan man.

Kenneth Andrew White was killed after a rock smashed through the window of the car he was in on Oct. 18.

Kyle Anger, 17, and four 15-year-olds Alexander Miller, Mark Sekelsky, Mikaydyn Payne and Trevor Gray have been charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and malicious destruction of property, according to MLive.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office, which authorized the charges.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton spoke to Fox News, saying, “I don’t believe that this was a deliberate attempt to take somebody’s life. It was a willful and wanton act that resulted in somebody’s death.”

He continued, “These people should have known better. Under Michigan law, this is second-degree murder.”

More than a dozen rocks were allegedly thrown from a Michigan overpass, striking multiple moving vehicles, including a van that included passenger White, 32.

A rock hit his side of the windshield, MLive reported. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

One rock weighed 20 pounds, according to Genesee County Sheriff Robert Pickell, who spoke to the outlet. They were found in a dead-end street and placed in the flatbed of a pick-up truck.

All five teenagers will be arraigned Tuesday morning, according to NBC 25 News.

White’s fiancée Aimee Cagle told Click on Detroit that she had to tell their 5-year-old son that his daddy was not coming home.

“He was a good man and a good father,” Cagle said. “For some senseless act, for it to be just a rock, just to take him so soon.”

On a GoFundMe page created to raise money for White’s burial expenses, the young mother spoke of her heartbreak and thanked those who donated for their support.

“This was my heart that was destroyed… but i just wanted to say thank you to all who have donated! There is still kindness and love out there i just hate that its because of the travesty. He was my best friend and the​ love of my life. Thank you to all.”

White’s sister, Alicia Waskoski, told The Detroit News that her brother “loved being a working man.”

She continued, “He liked being outside and throwing a football around, video games and sports.”