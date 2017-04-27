5 Things to Know About the Killing That Police Say Was Solved with Victim’s Fitbit

Police in Ellington, Connecticut say they’ve solved the December 2015 slaying of Connie Dabate thanks to inconsistencies in her husband’s story — and thanks to her Fitbit, which tracked her movements for an hour after her husband said she was dead.

Richard Dabate, Connie’s spouse, has been charged with murder, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and providing a false statement. He is free on $1 million bond and is scheduled for a court date on Friday morning. (His attorneys have not returned PEOPLE’s calls or email for comment.)

Here are five things to know about the case.

1. The Scene Initially Looked Like a Home Invasion

When Ellington police arrived at the Dabate home on Dec. 23, 2015, Connie, 39, was dead on the basement floor. She’d been shot with a gun that was allegedly owned by Richard, 40, who was unharmed but partially zip-tied to a chair.

According to police documents, Richard moaned and said, “They’re still in the house,” when officers first arrived.

Then, according to a police report, he said his wife had been killed by a masked intruder wearing camouflage clothing.

2. Police Dogs Didn’t Smell an Intruder

Richard’s arrest report, which was obtained by PEOPLE, states that investigators soon brought a K-9 unit to the scene. The dog, whose name was Rocky, was tasked with trying to track the scent of the alleged intruder.

But on the first try, Rocky was unable to follow the intruder’s scent, the report states. On a second attempt, Rocky turned his attention to Richard, who was getting medical treatment.

“K-9 Rocky then began to climb into the rear of the ambulance, showing interest in [him],” the report states.

3. Connie’s Fitbit Data Contradicts Husband’s Story: Police

According to data gathered from Connie’s workout device, she was moving around for nearly an hour after her husband said she was killed, according to court documents.

Richard’s arrest warrant, which was also obtained by PEOPLE, states that he claimed the intruder attacked around 9 a.m. that December morning and shot Connie shortly thereafter.

But police say that Connie’s Fitbit registered movement inside the house at 9:23 a.m. She was also active on Facebook between 9:40 a.m. and 9:46 a.m., posting videos to her page on her iPhone from her home, according to the warrant.

The last recorded distance her Fitbit tracked was 1,217 feet, between 9:18 a.m. and 10:05 a.m. Detectives concluded that the total distance it would take Connie to walk from the car to the basement was no more than 125 feet, according to the warrant.

4. Richard Dabate Allegedly Had a Pregnant Girlfriend

Police claim that Richard was seeing someone else behind his wife’s back — and that this other woman was pregnant with his child.

According to his arrest report, Richard said his marriage was plagued with infidelity. “There was cheating going on in the beginning, on both sides,” he allegedly told the cops.

Richard also allegedly said that he was initially surprised to find out he was going to become a father with the other woman. “The pregnancy was unexpected,” he allegedly said.

“This situation popped up like a fricking soap opera,” he said, authorities claim.

He also allegedly said that all three of them — him, his wife and his mistress — were going to “co-parent the baby.”

5. Suspect Allegedly Texted Girlfriend Soon Before Wife Died

On the day before Connie died, police allege that Richard texted his pregnant girlfriend, writing, “I’ll see you tomorrow my little love nugget.”

His arrest report lists dozens of additional, potentially incriminating messages which Richard allegedly texted his girlfriend, including a spat that they had about him and his wife going on a weekend getaway to Vermont.

“We are both navigating through bizarre circumstances,” the girlfriend allegedly texted Richard at one point. “We are both experiencing new feelings and coping with new situations.”