Crime

Fifth Victim in Deadly Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting Identified

By

Updated

Broward County officials on Wednesday released the name of the fifth victim who was killed during a mass shooting last week at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Mary Louise Amzibel, 69, was a resident of Ohio, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Amzibel’s husband was also shot during the incident, says WEWS, but he is recovering in a local hospital.

The other four victims have been identified as Terry Andres, 62, from Virginia Beach; Olga Woltering, 84, from Marietta, Georgia; Michael Oehme, 57, from Council Bluffs, Iowa; and Shirley Timmons, 70, from Ohio.

Esteban Santiago, 26, has been charged in the shootings and has reportedly confessed, says CNN. He could face the death penalty.