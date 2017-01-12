Fifth Victim in Deadly Ft. Lauderdale Airport Shooting Identified

Broward County officials on Wednesday released the name of the fifth victim who was killed during a mass shooting last week at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Mary Louise Amzibel, 69, was a resident of Ohio, according to a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Amzibel’s husband was also shot during the incident, says WEWS, but he is recovering in a local hospital.

Family members tell @WEWS that Mary Louise Amzibel was born and raised in Ashtabula, Ohio – then moved to Dover, Delaware. https://t.co/CqkZ6wQCV7 — Dena Greer (@DenaGreerTV) January 12, 2017

The other four victims have been identified as Terry Andres, 62, from Virginia Beach; Olga Woltering, 84, from Marietta, Georgia; Michael Oehme, 57, from Council Bluffs, Iowa; and Shirley Timmons, 70, from Ohio.

Esteban Santiago, 26, has been charged in the shootings and has reportedly confessed, says CNN. He could face the death penalty.