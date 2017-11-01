FBI Is Looking for Another Uzbeki Man in Connection With the New York Truck Attack

The FBI is looking to question another man in connection with the deadly terrorist attack in Manhattan that killed eight people and injured about a dozen others.

Investigators released a poster seeking information about Mukhammadzoir Kadirov on Wednesday afternoon. Kadirov is a 32-year-old Uzbeki national with black hair and brown eyes, according to the FBI.

Anyone with information about Kadirov should contact the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or contact their local FBI office.

FBI Poster on Mukhammadzoir Kadirov by Mathew Katz on Scribd

Authorities have already identified the suspect in Tuesday’s attack as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who came to the United States in 2010 from Uzbekistan. Saipov was shot by a police officer and is currently in custody at a New York hospital. It’s unclear how Kadirov is linked to the attack.