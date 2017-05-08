Army Veteran Accused of Shooting Her PTSD Service Dog Found Dead as Authorities Investigate Suicide

An Army veteran accused of fatally shooting the service dog she was given for her post-traumatic stress disorder was found dead on Sunday in what authorities are investigating as a suicide, according to multiple reports.

The body of Marinna Rollins, 23, was found in her Fayetteville, North Carolina, apartment by friends, who then called police, Fayetteville Police Lt. Todd Joyce told ABC11.

According to ABC11, Joyce said officials were investigating the incident as a suicide, but declined to provide further details.

In April, Rollins and 25-year-old boyfriend Jarren Heng faced a charge of animal cruelty and conspiracy from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the Fayetteville Observer reports.

The couple allegedly used a rifle to shoot Rollins’ emotional-support dog multiple times and recorded a video of the shooting which authorities found on Rollins’ Facebook page, according to Cumberland County District Attorney Clark Reaves.

Reaves alleged the dog was tied up to a tree and that the couple was heard laughing in the video.

The Observer reports that at the time of her death, Rollins was out on $25,000 bail, and that Heng is currently also out on bail for the same amount.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to CBS North Carolina, Rollins’ estranged husband Matt Dyer adopted the dog, then named Huey, but was then deployed to Korea for a year, leaving the dog in Rollins’ care while he was away.

“I felt like her having to take care of Huey would be good for her and would be good for Huey,” Dyer told CBS North Carolina.

The outlet reports that Rollins allegedly changed the dog’s name to Cambouis, and in the Facebook video, a woman’s voice can allegedly be heard saying, “It’s been real, Cammy, I love you. You’re my puppy. You’re a good puppy.”