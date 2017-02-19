Father and Son Killed in Head-On Collision After Their Cars Crash into Each Other While Returning Home

Alabama investigators claim that alcohol played a considerable role in a horrific head-on collision that killed a father and son that were driving separate vehicles early Saturday.

According to AL.com, Jeffrey Morris Brasher, 50, and Austin Blaine Brasher, 22, were both killed in a crash that occurred shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Both men were returning to their home in Bankston in their respective vehicles.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, reports WVTM.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The crash happened along Fayette County 49, one mile west of Winfield. That’s where the father’s 2006 Ford pickup collided with his son’s 2004 Chevrolet pickup, according to Fox6.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Jeffrey Brasher was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin Brasher was transported to a nearby hospital but died less than five hours later

The crash remains under investigation by Alabama state troopers.

Efforts to reach the Brashers’ relatives were unsuccessful Sunday.