Hawaii Dad Gets 20 Years in 1997 Death of ‘Peter Boy,’ Who Became Symbol of Missing Kids Advocacy

A Hawaii father who killed his 6-year-old son in 1997 in what became a famous missing persons case was sentenced to 20 years in prison Monday after accepting a plea deal requiring him to lead investigators to where he hid the boy’s body, according to multiple reports.

Peter Kema Sr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a reduced charge from second-degree murder, and must serve a minimum of six years and eight months in the death of his son, who became known as “Peter Boy” when he was missing, ABC News reports. As part of the deal, Kema led prosecutors to a coastal area in April but the boy’s remains were long gone, according to ABC.

A lie-detector test led investigators to believe Kema was telling the truth about where he hid his son’s body, CBS News reports.

Kema did not speak during the sentencing, which culminated a decades-long investigation.

“He didn’t apologize or acknowledge his family,” prosecutor Mitch Roth said, according to ABC.

The news comes about three months after his wife, Jaylin, was released from prison, and granted supervised release, after serving one year, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Jaylin pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the boy’s death, telling authorities that she and her husband abused Peter.

Officials previously told PEOPLE that Peter’s death resulted from injuries he had sustained at his parents’ hands, and neither his mother nor his father sought medical attention for his wounds.

Jaylin said she didn’t take her son to the hospital because she was afraid of Kema and what he would do if she reported the abuse.

Between May and June 1997, the Kemas’ 4-year-old daughter allegedly saw her mother trying to resuscitate little Peter, the Associated Press reports. She later saw her brother in a box.

Kema had told authorities that he took his son to Oahu and left him with his aunt, who agreed to adopt the child. But investigators were unable to find the aunt, and records indicated that Kema never boarded a flight to the island.

The parents have long been considered suspects in Peter’s disappearance, but prosecutors did not have enough evidence to charge them until last year. A grand jury indicted them both on murder charges.

Peter became a symbol for missing and exploited children during the late 1990s and early 2000s. At that time, the islands were plastered with posters featuring the boy’s face.