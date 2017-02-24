As Owen Labrie Seeks New Trial, Victim’s Father Speaks Out on ‘Anger, Heartbreak and Disappointment’

The father of the underage teen sexually assaulted by former prep school student Owen Labrie says he’s “not gonna give up” as his daughter’s attacker seeks a new trial.

Labrie, who was convicted of a series of crimes including misdemeanor sexual assault, is seeking a new trial on the claim that his counsel was ineffective, ABC News reports. But the victim’s father, Alex Prout, said the 21-year-old doesn’t deserve a do-over.

During an interview aired Friday on the Today show, Prout said he feels “anger, heartbreak and disappointment” at the retrial attempt.

“[I hope] that this young man eventually takes responsibility for what he did to my daughter,” Prout added.

In August 2015, Labrie was convicted of three misdemeanor sexual assault charges and one misdemeanor charge of child endangerment for assaulting the girl at New Hampshire’s elite St. Paul’s School in 2014. He was acquitted of a felony sexual assault charge but was found guilty of using a computer to solicit a child under 16, a felony.

Labrie was sentenced to one year in jail but only spent about two months behind bars before being released on bail in May 2016, The Boston Globe reports. Now, in seeking a new trial, Labrie’s attorneys are arguing that his defense team was inadequate.

However, the attorney who represented Labrie in the case, J.W. Carney, told Today that he did his best in the trial.

“I put my heart and soul in to this case and did everything I could to help Owen receive justice,” he said.

The victim, Chessy Prout, revealed her identity in August 2016, after remaining anonymous during the headline-making trial.

“I want everyone to know that I am not afraid or ashamed anymore, and I never should have been,” Chessy, now 18, told Today‘s Savannah Guthrie.

“It’s been two years now since the whole ordeal, and I feel ready to stand up and own what happened to me and make sure other people, other girls and boys, don’t need to be ashamed either,” she added.