Father of Missing California 5-Year-Old Released From Custody Due to “Insufficient Evidence”

A California dad who was arrested after his son went missing has been released from jail while authorities continue to search for the boy.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was arrested last Sunday on suspicion of one count of child endangerment and one count of child abduction. He had been jailed on $10 million bond. His 5-year-old son, Aramazd Andressian Jr. has not been seen for more than a week.

But jail records obtained by PEOPLE show that Andressian was released from jail on Tuesday afternoon. His attorney told KTLA that he was released due to “insufficient evidence.”

Five-year-old Aramazd Andressian Jr. disappeared during a contentious split between his parents, officials said at a press conference. The boy had been spending the week with his father, and last spoke to his mother via Skype on April 18. The boy and his father were seen on a Disneyland surveillance video on the night of Thursday, April 20.

Aramazd Jr. was supposed to be dropped off by his father in San Marino on Saturday April 22, but the man failed to show. Instead, police say that the 35-year-old father was found passed out near his car in a nearby park. The boy was nowhere to be found.

Police Chief Art Miller said at the press conference that they don’t know why Aramazd Sr. was unconscious and said there was no indication that he had been attacked.

More than 125 searchers combed the area near where the father’s car was found, but they found no trace of the missing boy.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

After Aramazd Sr. gave police information that Bergner alleged was “contradictory,” he was arrested on suspicion of one count of child endangerment and one count of child abduction. Those charges have since been dropped.

A spokesperson for the LAPD tells PEOPLE that the investigation into the boy’s disappearance will continue, but declined to give further details.

Aramazd Jr. is approximately 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 55 lbs. Police say he was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt and plaid shorts or a gray-and-white-striped shirt with gray sweatpants. He has a mole on the bottom of his right shoulder.

Anyone with tips on the ongoing case can call the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500 or South Pasadena police at 626-403-7297.