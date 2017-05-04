Father of 7 Dragged to Death Over an iPhone, 3 Teenage Girls Charged

Three teenage girls have been charged by police after allegedly dragging a North Chicago man with their car after he met a group of girls to sell them an iPhone 6.

Trinidad Bueno-Sanchez, 43, died of head trauma he suffered in the April 24 incident, according to a press release by the Round Lake Beach Police Department on Monday.

Courtney Sherman, 18, and two 17-year-old girls have been charged with reckless homicide and robbery. It is unclear if the girls have entered a plea.

Police said Bueno-Sanchez met the suspects, as well as two 16-year-old girls, after posting his phone for sale on an app called OfferUp.

ABC7 Chicago reported that Bueno-Sanchez and one of the girls whom he spoke to agreed on a price of $450. When the girl handed him an envelope containing the cash payment, police say Bueno-Sanchez realized it was “only a fraction of the agreed upon price.”

As part of his body was hanging was leaning inside the vehicle the suspects were inside, a 17-year-old driver accelerated and Bueno-Sanchez was dragged by the vehicle, according to police. He became detached and hit his head on the pavement.

The father of seven died three days later.

Round Lake Beach Police Chief Michael Scott told ABC7 Chicago that once the victim realized he’d only been given “a few dollars,” the car sped away.

Scott told the news outlet that Bueno-Sanchez had taken the proper precautions in the online interaction.

“He met with them at the front door, he took what I call necessary precautions: doing this during daylight, in a well-populated area in front of the business,” Scott said.

Sherman was ordered held on $500,000 bond. The two teen girls were transported to Depke Juvenile Complex Center in Vernon Hills, Illinois. Police told ABC7 Chicago it is likely they will be charged as adults.

His daughter, Lily Olmos, told the news outlet her father was “such a good person.”

“He was there for everything,” Olmos said. “Band concerts, any type of concerts. He took us to prom, he picked us up from prom. He just did everything for us. He never said no. He was always there for all seven of us.”

“He was such a good person. He didn’t deserve any of this.”

Bueno-Sanchez is survived by his wife, seven children and four grandchildren.

A GoFundMe page was set up by a family friend, and will cover the cost of his medical expenses and funeral.