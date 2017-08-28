Father Who Killed Wife and Daughter in N.Y. Murder-Suicide Faced Several Lawsuits Saying He Swindled Money

A real estate executive who killed himself last week after murdering his wife and teenage daughter had been accused of embezzling money from various residential properties he managed, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

On Friday, the bodies of Steven Dym, 56, his daughter, Caroline, 18, and his wife, Loretta, 50, were found in their home in the affluent suburb in Westchester County, outside of New York City. Police believe Dym fatally shot his wife and daughter with a 12-gauge shotgun before shooting himself in the head.

A woman who cleaned the home for the family discovered the bodies shortly after 11 a.m. Saturday.

Two days before the double murder-suicide, Dym appeared in state Supreme Court for a compliance conference stemming from a civil proceeding filed against him last year,. The suit alleges he stole $22,000 from a client’s account and later refused to return the money and turn over financial records, according to the documents.

Richard Walsh, who represents the plaintiffs, tells PEOPLE the civil suit “evolved out of Dym making a [withdrawal] from one of my client’s bank accounts. My client found out in April and confronted him, and he said it was just a mistake, that he meant to take the money out of a different client’s account.”

Walsh says his client asked Dym to return the money, which he had agreed to do. But Walsh says Dym never made good on his promise.

Walsh tells PEOPLE his client — who owns residential properties in Forest Hills — had sued for the records Dym said he had been keeping, because they want a full accounting to ensure additional moneys weren’t siphoned off.

Court records indicate Walsh’s client isn’t the first to make such allegations.

In 2015, a judge ordered Dym to return $60,000 — plus an additional $17,000 in interest — he had taken from a client he had managed properties for. A year earlier, he was accused of misappropriating over $92,000 during a real estate transaction he was retained to facilitate; that civil action remains active.

Another active lawsuit that was filed in 2015 alleges that, over a five-year period, Dym stole over $200,000 from the accounts of a condo association he was managing. The suit also alleges Dym refused to turn over records.

Dym was CEO of Gabriel Management in Queens, a managing agent of apartment buildings. His wife, Loretta, was a vice president for global strategic memberships for Club Quarters Hotels. Their daughter was entering her senior year at Sacred Heart Greenwich, where she was a member of the golf team.

Dym’s only surviving child — 20-year-old son Will — recently started classes at the University of Southern California, in Los Angeles. He was not at the home Friday.

Dym’s home was put on the market at the beginning of the summer for $1.7 million, according to several real estate sites.

Pound Ridge Police Chief Dave Ryan was first on the scene and said it was the only murder he has seen in the 19 years he has been with the department.

Walsh tells PEOPLE he was shocked to hear about the double murder-suicide.

“The last couple of times I spoke to him, he didn’t strike me as the type who would do anything like that,” Walsh says.