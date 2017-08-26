Father Allegedly Kills Teen Daughter and Wife in Murder-Suicide in Wealthy New York Suburb: Cops

New York State police are calling the death of three family members in Westchester County an apparent double-murder suicide, according to an official statement from the police department.

According to the statement, state police from the Somer Barracks and Pound Ridge Police departments responded to a call in the Town of Pound Ridge on Friday. When they arrived at the residence on Fox Hill Road, police discovered the bodies of three deceased people, according to the official statement. A preliminary investigation alleges that 56-year-old Steven Dym of Pound Ridge, took the life of his 50-year-old wife Loretta Dym, their daughter, Caroline Dym, age 18, before killing himself.

The Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies to try to determine the cause of death of all three subjects.

A woman who cleaned the home for the family discovered the bodies around 11 a.m., LOHUD News reported. By Friday afternoon, officers had partitioned off a section of the residential street between Pheasant Road and Long Ridge Road.

Pound Ridge Police Chief Dave Ryan was first on the scene Friday morning. Ryan said this case was the only murder he has seen in the 19 years he’s been with the department, CBS Local News reported.

“They are heartbroken, and they’re probably heartbroken for a lot of reasons,” he said, “You have a young family, and two young children, and there’s a surviving child. Imagine the heartbreak for that young boy.”

Forensic investigators were in the house collecting evidence and Investigators were interviewing neighbors and relatives, said state police Investigator Joseph Becerra.

Steven was CEO of Gabriel Management in Queens, a managing agent of apartment buildings. His father, Lawrence, had been president of the company for years, LOHUD News also reported. Loretta — who graduated from the FBI’s Citizens Academy in 2009 and was on the board of governors at Rockrimmon Country Club in Stamford — was also a vice president for global strategic memberships for Club Quarters Hotels in Manhattan, LOHUD News reported. Daughter Caroline was entering her senior year at Sacred Heart Greenwich, where she was a member of the golf team. The couple’s other child, William, just started his sophomore year at the University of Southern California, LOHUD News reported.