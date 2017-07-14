Family of Dead Pennsylvania Man Found Among Mass Grave ‘Heartbroken’ Over His Loss

A day after Pennsylvania police found a mass grave containing the remains of Dean Finocchiaro, his family is taking to social media to express their grief.

Tina Finocchiaro, his aunt, wrote about the heartbreak over her 19-year-old nephew’s loss, saying, “I don’t have many words today I am completely crushed heartbroken and numb I lost my nephew to a crime that is unspeakable nobody should have to go through this my heart goes out to his parents and all of the other parents and I also want to thank reached out to us and prayed for for us.”

Officials found several bodies buried in a 12-foot mass grave on a Pennsylvania farm. Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a late-night press conference on Wednesday that investigators were working to identify the other victims.

The gruesome discovery is the latest development in the search for Finocchiaro, Jimi Tar Patrick, 19; Mark Sturgis, 22 and 21-year-old Tom Meo. Patrick vanished last Wednesday. Sturgis, Meo and Finocchiaro disappeared two days later.

“We are going to bring each and every one of these lost boys home to their families. One way or another,” Weintraub said. “We will not rest until we do that.”

Finocchiaro’s other relatives also posted on Facebook, writing about their struggle to cope with the news.

Law enforcement re-arrested Cosmo DiNardo and charged him with stealing Meo’s car. He allegedly attempted to sell the vehicle for $500. DiNardo’s parents also owned the farm.

DiNardo, 20, confessed Thursday to “participating in or commission in the murders of four young men,” according to his attorney Paul Lang.

DiNardo’s exact participation remains unclear.

In exchange for the confession, Lang said, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub promised that he would not pursue the death penalty.