Families of Teen Couple Killed in Manchester Attack Send Love to London Victims: ‘Our Hearts Are Aching’

Two families in the midst of their “worst nightmare” are reaching out to the victims of Saturday night’s London terror attack to offer love and sympathy.

“Inseparable” teen couple Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, were among the 22 people killed in the terrorist attack at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on May 22. Less than two weeks after the Manchester attack, another seven people were killed and at least 48 others injured in an attack that began on London Bridge and spread throughout central London.

“We would at this point also like to reach out to those affected by the London Terror Attack, sending our love and condolences to those who have lost loved ones, our hearts are aching for your loss, may those injured have a speedy recovery,” the Curry and Rutherford families said in a statement posted by Guardian journalist Helen Pidd on Twitter.

Family of teenage sweethearts killed in the Manchester bomb send their love to London attack victims – "Our hearts are aching for your loss" pic.twitter.com/UTOrqGQj99 — Helen Pidd (@helenpidd) June 4, 2017

The families also detailed their own grief at the deaths of the teenagers in their statement, and said they are readying for the teens to come “home.”

“The past two weeks have been a parent’s worst nightmare as our children were taken from us much too soon. Finally after much heartache and sadness we are in a position at last to bring our babies home where they belong.”

They also asked for privacy as they “come to terms with the impact this horrendous crime has had on us as families.”

England is reeling after three terrorist attacks have rocked the country in recent months. In addition to the deadly Manchester and London Bridge attacks, five people died and at least 40 were injured after a vehicle plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March before the assailant exited and fatally stabbed a police officer.