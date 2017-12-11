Four people were injured during an explosion in New York City’s Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday morning and a suspect is in custody, officials announced.
All injuries are considered non-life-threatening, the Fire Department of New York announced on Twitter.
An NYPD spokeswoman tells PEOPLE an explosion occurred at 7:30 a.m. inside the terminal building, a busy commuter hub. According to an NYPD source, the explosion was small and came from a backpack.
While it was not confirmed that the suspect was among the injured, a former federal law enforcement official says personnel at the scene were reporting that the suspect was shot by the NYPD.
Port Authority has been evacuated, the spokeswoman tells PEOPLE. In a tweet, the NYPD added that the A, C and E subway lines are being evacuated and that all information is preliminary. Port Authority has been temporarily closed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.