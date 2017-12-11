Four people were injured during an explosion in New York City’s Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday morning and a suspect is in custody, officials announced.

All injuries are considered non-life-threatening, the Fire Department of New York announced on Twitter.

Update: A total of 4 injuries reported at the scene of an explosion at Port Authority. All injuries are non-life-threatening — FDNY (@FDNY) December 11, 2017

An NYPD spokeswoman tells PEOPLE an explosion occurred at 7:30 a.m. inside the terminal building, a busy commuter hub. According to an NYPD source, the explosion was small and came from a backpack.

While it was not confirmed that the suspect was among the injured, a former federal law enforcement official says personnel at the scene were reporting that the suspect was shot by the NYPD.

Port Authority has been evacuated, the spokeswoman tells PEOPLE. In a tweet, the NYPD added that the A, C and E subway lines are being evacuated and that all information is preliminary. Port Authority has been temporarily closed.

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty

The NYPD is responding to reports of an explosion of unknown origin at 42nd Street and 8th Ave, #Manhattan. The A, C and E line are being evacuated at this time. Info is preliminary, more when available. pic.twitter.com/7vpNT97iLC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

Update regarding explosion at 42nd St and 8th Ave, in subway: One male suspect is in custody. No injuries other than suspect at this time. Avoid the area. Subways bypassing #PortAuthority and Times Square Stations. Info is preliminary. pic.twitter.com/bEAdjq8mYc — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 11, 2017

The Mayor has been briefed on the incident in Midtown. The NYPD, FDNY and first responders are on the scene. — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 11, 2017

Due to police activity following an incident, the Port Authority Bus Terminal (@PABusTerminal) is being temporarily closed by authorities. — PortAuthBusTerminal (@PABusTerminal) December 11, 2017

Reports of Explosion in #NYC near 42nd St and 8th Ave pic.twitter.com/96a4SJr6r7 — Liz Dahlem (@lizdahlem) December 11, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.