Ex-Girlfriend of S.C. Serial Killer Speaks Out: ‘I Knew There Was Something About Him’

Holly Eudy says she knew there was something off about Todd Kohlhepp during their 10-year relationship.

“There was always something that sat uneasy with me about him and I just really couldn’t put my finger on it,” she said during an interview with Inside Edition.

Along with the public, Eudy learned that Kohlhepp admittedly killed several people over a 13-year period. The murders likely occurred during Eudy’s romance with the real estate agent, but she said she knew nothing about his double life.

“It’s disgusting,” she told Inside Edition of the news. “I mean, it was sickening.”

Kohlhepp pleaded guilty earlier this year to killing seven people. He will serve seven consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole but he will be spared the death penalty.

Kohlhepp was initially taken into custody last November after police freed missing woman Kala Brown, 30, from a metal shipping container on Kohlhepp’s nearly 100-acre property in Woodruff, South Carolina. Brown had been held in chains for more than two months.

Kohlhepp also killed Brown’s 32-year-old boyfriend Charlie Carver, who vanished along with her. His body was later found on Kohlhepp’s property.

Eudy told Inside Edition that Kohlhepp was an attentive boyfriend.

“He gave me a lot of attention,” she said. “He made me feel like I was important.”

PEOPLE’s call to South Carolina’s 7th Judicial Circuit Solicitor for information on Eudy’s alleged relationship with Kohlhepp was not immediately returned.

While in police custody, Kohlhepp also confessed to the 2003 quadruple killings of Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas, Scott Ponder and Chris Sherbert — they were all fatally shot inside Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee, South Carolina.

His final murder charges came in connection with the 2015 deaths of Johnny, 25, and 29-year-old Meagan Coxie, whose bodies were found on Kohlhepp’s property after Brown’s rescue.

An indictment revealed that Meagan was held in Kohlhepp’s storage container, chained at the wrists and ankles, for about six days after she disappeared.

Kohlhepp’s criminal history began long before his murderous rampage, though. In the 1980s, a then-15-year-old Kohlhepp was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old neighbor at gunpoint in Tempe, Arizona. Kohlhepp ultimately pleaded guilty to kidnapping, served prison time from 1987 to 2001, and was placed on the sex offender registry, according to records.

Allen Bickart, a defense attorney in Arizona who represented Kohlhepp then, described him to PEOPLE as “a very troubled, very vicious kid.”

“He had some very, very, very serious issues,” Brickart said. “He was off the edge.”