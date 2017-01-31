Jury Deliberating in Etan Patz Case as Prosecutors Allege Murder Suspect ‘Staked Out’ Missing Boy

In their closing arguments this week, New York City prosecutors reportedly claimed Pedro Hernandez — the 56-year-old former store clerk being retried for the murder of 6-year-old Etan Patz, who disappeared in 1979 — “staked out” his victim for several days before strangling the boy to death.

Veteran prosecutors Joan Illuzzi and Joel Seidemann delivered their summations on Tuesday morning and told the jury they believe Hernandez was driven to kill by his own sexual desires.

“I submit the defendant was keenly watching and admiring this beautiful, friendly child and knew what he came into the store for on a regular basis,” Illuzzi said, according to the New York Daily News.

Illuzzi reminded jurors how Hernandez has, over the years, confessed some version of his alleged crimes to friends, church members and his ex-wife. She said she believes Hernandez “took what was a sexual event and changed it slightly to fit his audience,” the Daily News reports. Police allege Hernandez also confessed to them in 2012.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Wednesday, a court official tells PEOPLE.

On Monday, Hernandez’s defense attorney, Harvey Fishbein, conceded his client is “an odd, limited and vulnerable man” but argued that he is no killer.

Fishbein told New York County Supreme Court Justice Maxwell Wiley that Hernandez suffers from mental illness. He has said Hernandez has an IQ of 67, has taken anti-psychotic medication for years and allegedly experiences hallucinations.

Soon after his arrest, doctors diagnosed Hernandez with schizotypal personality disorder, which is characterized by severe social anxiety and paranoia.

During his first trial, a psychiatrist who is an expert in determining the reliability of confessions testified that relying on Hernandez’s statements would be “profoundly unsafe” without corroborating physical evidence.

Fishbein said that his client’s confession to police was coerced by detectives eager to solve the decades-old case, according to reports.

“Pedro Hernandez is an innocent man,” Fishbein said during his closing remarks, delivered Monday.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

A History of Trials

Hernandez was tried in Etan’s death in 2015, but the judge declared a mistrial when three weeks of deliberations resulted in a deadlocked jury. Jurors later spoke to PEOPLE about their conflicts in reaching a verdict, while Etan’s father, Stan, said before the second trial that he wanted the ordeal to end.

“I looked forward to the first trial, because I thought that would be the end of it,” he said. “It provided answers for me, and I thought it would be the end of interviews, crazy phone calls, people showing up with their crazy theories. We really want to get this thing behind us.”

The case has fascinated the public ever since the little boy went missing from Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood in N.Y.C. His body has never been recovered.

Formal murder charges weren’t filed in the case until 2012, when Hernandez allegedly confessed to investigators that he lured the boy into the bodega where he worked by promising him a soda, before killing him in the store’s basement and disposing of his remains in a dumpster.

Hernandez was 18 at the time Etan disappearaed. He allegedly told police he strangled the child before placing his body in a garbage bag.

Detectives did not interview Hernandez during their initial investigation. But authorities claim that for years, Hernandez told relatives about how he murdered a child.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

According to court records, it was Hernandez’s brother-in-law who initially tipped off police to his alleged involvement in Etan’s case. Lopez called police in 2004 with information about Hernandez’s criminal claims and then approached authorities again in 2012, prior to the alleged confession.

Police allege that when Hernandez confessed, he provided them with incriminating details.

Claims of Another Killer

During Hernandez’s retrial, Fishbein, his attorney, reportedly suggested Etan was killed by convicted Pennsylvania child molester Jose Ramos.

Ramos has never faced criminal charges in Etan’s disappearance and death and has consistently denied any involvement.

At trial, Fishbein noted that at the time of Etan’s disappearance, Ramos was dating a woman who’d been hired to walk Etan and other children home from school.

Fishbein also referred to a confession Ramos made to federal agents in the 1990s, in which he admitted he had molested Etan. Ramos remains in jail on a Megan’s Law conviction.

“There is substantial evidence against Jose Ramos,” Fishbein said, according to WABC. “If you believe there is any remote possibility that Jose Ramos caused the disappearance of Etan Patz, than you must find Mr. Hernandez not guilty. That’s what reasonable doubt is.”