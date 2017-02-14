Etan Patz’s Dad Calls Killer’s Conviction ‘Some Measure of Justice’ 38 Years After Boy’s Murder

Stan Patz says his family has waited a “long time” to have a jury confirm what he has long known to be true: That a 18-year-old bodega employee named Pedro Hernandez strangled his 6-year-old son, Etan, in New York City nearly 40 years ago.

On Tuesday, in his second trial in Etan’s death, Hernandez was convicted of kidnapping and murder following the jury’s lengthy deliberation. A visibly emotional Stan spoke to reporters at a brief news conference following the verdict.

He used one word over and over: “finally.”

“I am truly relieved, and I’ll tell you, it’s about time, it really is,” Stan said. “It’s about time.”

“We finally have found some measure of justice for our wonderful little boy, Etan,” he said, “and I’m really grateful that this jury finally came back with what I have known for a long time: That this man, Pedro Hernandez, is guilty of doing something really terrible so many years ago.”

Stan was not joined by his wife, Julie, though he said he had spoken to her briefly by phone. “She’s crying,” he said.

The couple devoted themselves to advocacy for Etan after his disappearance in May 1979, helping catalyze a national effort to search for missing children. But for so long, there was no answer in their own search. (Even now, Hernandez’s conviction following his 2012 arrest rested almost entirely on his own statements to police as Etan’s body was never found; his defense attorney tells PEOPLE he “absolutely” plans to appeal.)

Asked by a reporter how he had maintained his “composure” in the face of decades of uncertainty, Stan offered a brief answer.

“I don’t know how many choices I was offered,” he said. “I did what I did.”