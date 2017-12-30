'We're Less Because of This:' Condolences Pour in After Death of Erica Garner

Erica Garner died at the age of 27 Saturday morning following a heart attack that left her with major brain damage.

Garner became a prominent political activist following the death of her father Eric Garner, who was killed after member of the New York City Police Department put him in a chokehold. Eric Garner’s death led to nationwide protests and Erica Garner staged weekly “die-ins” at the scene of his death.

Many are now sending messages of support following the death of Erica Garner, who gave birth to a boy in August.

Erica Garner Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Journalist and activist Shaun King honored Garner in a thread on Twitter noting, “We’re less because of this loss.”

Our dear sister Erica Garner has just passed away. When you were her friend, you her friend through all adversity. She was a fierce protector of her friends and family. A truth teller. As genuine and authentic of a soul you’ll ever encounter. We’re less because of this loss. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 30, 2017

Erica ignored respectability politics better than anybody I've ever met. She spoke truth to power directly to Obama & De Blasio's face. She NEVER cared who or what was popular or acceptable. She never measured her words for retweets or PR. She lived her truth every single day — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 30, 2017

I'm hurt for Erica because I know that she wanted to live. She wanted to raise her babies. She wanted to experience more of the world. She wanted to travel & speak more about injustice in America. And she deeply wanted justice for her father. Shame on this city for denying it. — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 30, 2017

Activist and writer April Reign, who created #OscarsSoWhite, added, “You deserved better from this world.”

Rest in Power, Erica Garner. You deserved better from this world. https://t.co/MdLmtRif4o — April (@ReignOfApril) December 30, 2017

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whom Garner endorsed in the 2016 presidential election also offered his condolences.

Civil rights attorney and former NFL lineback Colin Allred said his prayers are with the family and said that Garner’s activism “was an inspiration to us all.”

Erica Garner’s activism in the wake of tragedy was an inspiration to us all. My prayers are with her family. May she rest in peace. — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) December 30, 2017

Singer Halsey, Brooklyn Nets player Isaiah Whitehead and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also tweeted messages of support.

Erica Garner’s death is a horrible tragedy. I am praying for her family, who have already been through so much. This city will miss her unshakable sense of justice and passion for humanity. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 30, 2017

RIP Erica Garner 🙏🏾 She Inspired A Great Amount Of People Prayers Out To Her Family ✊🏾 — Isaiah Whitehead (@IsaiahW_15) December 30, 2017

Rest in power, Erica Garner. You fearless force. 🖤 — h (@halsey) December 30, 2017

This article originally appeared on Time.com.