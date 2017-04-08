Gunman Dead After Opening Fire at Luxury Gym in Florida Mall, Wounding 2: Reports

A gunman opened fire inside an Equinox fitness club at the Village of Merrick Park in Coral Gables, Florida, around 1 p.m. on Saturday — leaving two people injured, multiple outlets report.

Police said the shooter is dead, The Miami Herald reported — and it is believed that he committed suicide after firing his gun.

Equinox member Shed Boren told The Herald the incident involved a disgruntled trainer: “I had just left Equinox,’’ he said. “I heard from my trainer that it was a trainer that had been let go. The general manager and one of the trainers were shot.’’

The Miami-Dade Police Department could not be reached for comment.

There was panic in the gym when shots were fired, a witness told NBC-10.

The upscale mall —which includes stores like Neiman-Marcus, Nordstrom, Jimmy Choo and Crate & Barrel — was placed on lockdown, sending many at its outdoor dining areas scrambling to get under tables, NBC-10 reported.

Security issued a 15-minute audio alert advising “emergency, evacuate or seek shelter,” according to Instagram video posted of the scene.

Shooting at #merrickpark #coralgables #florida#workflo A post shared by Kimber0308 🌞🌴🌞🌴 (@kskye71) on Apr 8, 2017 at 10:17am PDT

The Coral Gables Police Department and Miami-Dade Police Department surrounded the mall — securing the crime scene by 1:45 p.m., ABC-7 reported.

Those injured were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center via helicopter, NBC-10 reported, which landed at the nearby Coral Gables Senior High School’s sports field.

Wow. My local mall. Hope Miami peeps safe. Reminder, life's fleeting: Shooting at Village of Merrick Park, 2 injured https://t.co/U5awf6unhA — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 8, 2017

The mall appears to be one frequented by CNN commentator Ana Navarro, who tweeted about the incident.

“Wow. My local mall,” she wrote. “Hope Miami peeps safe. Reminder, life’s fleeting.”