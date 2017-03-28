Emmy Rossum Robbed of $150,000 Jewelry in Alleged Home Invasion

Emmy Rossum has been through a home invasion, PEOPLE confirms.

Officer Mota of the Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations team confirmed to PEOPLE that the commercial crimes department is investigating a burglary at the Los Angeles home of the Shameless actress sometime between last Wednesday and Friday. (Rossum was not present at the house at the time of the alleged crime, a source tells PEOPLE.)

According to Officer Mota, an estimated $150,000 worth of jewelry and other items was stolen from the home.

The 30-year-old actress took to Twitter on Tuesday to thank L.A.P.D. for their service, though she did not specify the exact reason for her post, simply tweeting, “Thank you to the LAPD. I fully support the police efforts and dedication.”

Rossum, who has played Fiona Gallagher on Shameless since 2011, announced her engagement to Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail in August 2015.