Tipster Reveals How Long Teacher and Missing Student Stayed in Remote California Cabin

Tad Cummins made a concerted effort to conceal Elizabeth Thomas from the caretaker who put the pair up in a rural California cabin, but the man nonetheless saw the teacher kissing the teen girl on two occasions, he says in an interview with PEOPLE.

Griffin Barry, 29, says he saw the 50-year-old man kiss the 15-year-old high school freshman near the Salmon River when they were helping him collect rocks to build a fire pit.

“Two times down there I saw them kissing on a quick break,” Barry tells PEOPLE.

In exchange for labor and chores, Barry allowed Cummins and Thomas stay inside an unfinished cabin with no heat or electricity near Cecilville, California — thousands of miles from Maury County, Tennessee, from where the pair had vanished on March 13.

Barry says the two collected four buckets of rocks over a period of two hours. He originally wanted Thomas to rake leaves but Cummins wanted her to work by his side.

The former teacher and student stayed in the area for 36 hours before Barry alerted authorities, who surrounded the cabin and took Cummins into custody last week. Cummins was safely recovered and has returned to her family in Tennessee. Barry, who is also from Tennessee, will receive $10,000 in reward money Friday for alerting authorities.

“It is strange how it all worked out, and it did,” says Barry, who has been working as a caretaker on the property since July 2015. “I definitely helped.”

Authorities allege Cummins “groomed” Thomas for months prior to abducting her. Cummins was suspended from his job after he was allegedly caught kissing Thomas on school grounds, and he was fired after he and Thomas went missing. The two allegedly exchanged emails officials described as “romantic” in nature.

Barry says that Cummins, who said his name was “John,” made an effort to keep Thomas away from him, but Barry did have a couple of brief exchanges with the teen.

“I had given him food and she was like, ‘Thank you,’ ” Barry says. “He still tried to come out of the car and meet me and keep her away but she came out and I was about 20 feet way and she was like, ‘Thank you.’ ”

“She got excited over the food,” he adds. “Someone had handed me a big bag of food they just left so I just passed it on. I think there were a couple of clementines too. There was a bunch of rice, a can of Refried beans. I gave them a little bit of produce, carrots, some ramen.”

Thomas’ family attorney, Jason Whatley, tells PEOPLE that Elizabeth resorted to eating wildflowers to survive and that she lost a lot of weight during the 38 days she was missing.

Barry says Elizabeth barely spoke but introduced herself as “Joanna.”

“It was almost with an accent,” he says about how she pronounced her name. “It was like he told her to say it like that.”

Cummins ‘Trying to Start a New Life’

Barry says he first encountered the pair outside the Cecilville gas station two weeks earlier. Cummins, he says, told him they were lost, looking for directions to the Black Bear Ranch Commune in Siskiyou County. He says Cummins told him they were out of gas and down to their last $10.

“He gave me his story that he had a house fire in Colorado and was on his last money and trying to start a new life,” he says. “He was basically like, ‘Forget the world.’ The girl was in the car looking away, tinted windows and whatnot.”

Barry says he sensed that Cummins was slightly nervous. “Obviously his brain was grinding, figuring out things,” he says.

Barry gave them directions but warned Cummins that he probably wasn’t a good fit for Black Bear Ranch and told him that if it didn’t work out, he could feed them if he came back. Barry said he then paid for their gas, and gave them $40.

The pair returned a week later and Barry told them he would give them work for a few days. “I was just trying to get him on his feet and help him figure out a plan about where to go,” he says.

Barry says he later realized the couple were the subjects of a nationwide search, and that’s when he alerted investigators.

Michael O’Hare, the owner of the property where Barry works, says Barry contacted him soon after he realized who they were.

“I believed him right away,” O’Hare tells PEOPLE. “It is not very farfetched for us to have people come out there and try to escape society or try to run from something. People think they can go out there and hide out. They try to escape and figure it is a great spot — it is way out there in the middle of nowhere on the map. Since it happens once a year or twice, we get some crazy or someone hiding out, it wasn’t that shocking actually.”

O’Hare credits Barry for turning Cummins in, saying, “We are always watching out for this stuff within our community. He just came to the wrong place. If Griff wasn’t so diligent they would have moved along the way and we wouldn’t have known.”

Cummins faces kidnapping and sex crime charges in California and Tennessee as well as a federal charge.

He appeared in federal court in Sacramento, California, on Monday afternoon. He faces one federal count of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in sexual activity across state lines.

He has not entered a plea and was detained as a flight risk.

He will be transported to Tennessee “as soon as possible,” a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman said.