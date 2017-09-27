Tenn. Teen Elizabeth Thomas Might be ‘Very Attached’ to Teacher Who Allegedly Abducted Her: Psychologist

Elizabeth Thomas might still be struggling with conflicted feelings about the high school teacher who allegedly abducted her, a psychologist who survived child sex abuse tells PEOPLE.

Last week, Elizabeth, now 16, gave an interview to the Columbia Daily Herald, saying, “I don’t regret it, nor do I say it was the right thing to do. It was an experience I’ll have to live with the rest of my life.”

According to psychologist and author Dr. Michelle Stevens, sexual crime victims often are ambivalent about their abusers. Elizabeth, she says, might feel a range of emotions toward suspect Tad Cummins, 51.

“Kids who are abused often are very attached to their abusers,” says Stevens. “On one hand, [Elizabeth] objectively understands the she was [allegedly] kidnapped by this man, but because she was [allegedly] ‘groomed,’ her feelings are telling her that maybe this guy still loves her.”

Adds Stevens, “She is probably still very much struggling with feelings of guilt, not only for what she did to her family but also what’s happening to him.”

Elizabeth was the subject of national news when an AMBER Alert was issued in March after she was reported missing and was believed to be with Cummins, 51, a married father-of-two. The pair were found 38-days later living in a shed in Northern California, and Cummins was arrested.

Stevens, who as a girl was tortured and sexually abused by her stepfather for nearly a decade, is the author of Scared Selfless: My Journey from Abuse and Madness to Surviving and Thriving.

“Anyone who goes through something traumatic, tries [to] sort of forget about it. They try to as quickly as possible get back to normal life and forget it ever happened,” Stevens says.

Authorities and Elizabeth’s family both believe Cummins “groomed” Elizabeth for months before the alleged abduction. Shortly after the pair was reported missing, Cummins was fired from his teaching job after having previously been suspended for allegedly kissing Elizabeth on school grounds.

Now, Elizabeth is being homeschooled with the help of her older brother, with whom she is living, her family previously told PEOPLE.

Stevens says Elizabeth’s removing herself from public school could help her feel more in control of her destiny — something she lost when she was allegedly “groomed” by Cummins. In the interview with the Daily Herald, Elizabeth said she hopes to attend college and study to become a medical examiner.

“She should try to do whatever it is to do what she wants to do to move on with her life, without denying the fact that this is going to affect her,” Stevens says.

Cummins — who also faces multiple charges in California and Tennessee, including sex crimes — is set to appear in federal court in early 2018. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. If convicted, Cummins faces a minimum of 10 years in prison.