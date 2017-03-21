Tennessee Student’s Family Shaken by Video of Alleged Kidnapper Shopping for Hair Dye Days Before Abduction

The family of Tennessee teen Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas is distraught by newly released videos showing her former teacher Tad Cummins shopping for hair dye days before he allegedly kidnapped her, their lawyer tells PEOPLE.

“It’s a combination of feelings,” attorney Jason Whatley says of how the family reacted to the video footage, which shows Cummins at a Wal-Mart in Columbia, Tennessee.

“There’s the shock of knowing that there’s this man who has their loved one — but at the same time, appreciation [knowing that] the more information is revealed the more productive the investigation.”

Cummins, a 50-year-old ex-health sciences teacher at Thomas’ high school in Maury County, Tennessee, is accused of kidnapping her on March 13, after she was dropped off by a friend at a local Shoney’s that morning.

A warrant has been issued for Cummins’ arrest on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The latter claim stems from an alleged sexual interaction between him and Thomas in January on school property — which led to Cummins’ suspension from school, before his eventual firing.

“I don’t doubt that this was well planned out [by Cummins]. I don’t doubt that measures have been taken to conceal identifies,” Whatley says.

“[We] believe anything is possible in that regard,” he says. “Did he dye his hair, did he shave his facial hair, did she dye her hair or cut it? All of these things are possible.”

That echoes the position of state investigators, who told PEOPLE this week that “anything is possible.”

Authorities could not confirm what Cummins may have purchased while at Wal-Mart.

“They might have changed their appearance or changed their vehicle,” TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said Monday. “We’re trying to cast the widest net possible.”

Officials are urging the public to search their properties, local camp grounds, rural areas and parking garages.

“Of course this is all Tad Cummins and his orchestration,” Whatley says. “So [at this point], none of this would surprise us.”

Cummins is believed to be “armed and dangerous” and carrying two handguns, DeVine has said. He has no criminal history in Tennessee, according to authorities.

The Maury County Public School District, where Cummins worked, released a statement last week announcing his termination.

Thomas was reported missing by her family on March 13 after she told them she was spending the day with a female friend. According to investigators, at approximately 7:45 a.m., Thomas had her friend drop her off at the Shoney’s.

Shortly after 8 a.m., security footage shows Cummins at a gas station adjacent to the restaurant.

Investigators believe he picked Thomas up after he got gas. Neither has been seen since, and authorities allege Cummins is likely keeping Thomas “off the grid” and out of view.

Thomas had warned her family to call the police if she didn’t come home on March 13, Whatley told PEOPLE. He has claimed that the man “groomed” her before they both vanished.

Before she disappeared, Thomas changed one of her social media profiles bios to say “wife” with a ring emoji.

Whatley says his clients are both “shocked and saddened” by even a reference to the idea that Thomas wants to marry Cummins.

“It is simply demonstrative of the power he has over her,” Whatley says. “If in fact they are together — and everything we believe is happening — then that change of status is perfectly consistent with a man who would groom a young impressionable girl into such a thing.”

“There’s a numbness about it,” he adds.

The TBI asks anyone who believes they spot Cummins or Thomas to not approach them and instead keep an eye on them while calling 911.

Thomas was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings. She is 5 feet 5 inches inches tall and weighs 120 lbs., with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Cummins was seen driving a Silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee license plate 976ZPT, according to the TBI. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Cummins or Thomas should call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.