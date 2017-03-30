Elizabeth Smart’s Father Pleads for Public’s Help in Finding Tennessee Teen Allegedly Abducted by Her Teacher

The father of Elizabeth Smart is speaking out about the striking similarities between the 2002 abduction of his daughter and the recent hunt for missing Tennessee teen Mary Catherine Elizabeth Thomas.

Fifteen years ago, Edward Smart’s 14-year-old daughter was abducted at knifepoint from their Utah home. Now, the father is weighing in on the recent disappearance of 15-year-old Thomas, who police allege was abducted by her teacher Tad Cummins, 50.

“In our Elizabeth’s case, they got her to this mindset where she believed that if she did anything they didn’t want her to do that they would come and kill her family,” Smart told WKRN. “Manipulation is what controls them.”

Elizabeth, now 29, was held captive for nine months by Brian David Mitchell and his wife Wanda Barzee in a missing persons case that gripped the nation. Elizabeth was raped and abused for nearly a year before being rescued. After she was freed, she used her experience to became an author, motivational speaker and advocate for victims of violence.

Mitchell is serving a life sentence on several charges related to her kidnapping, following his 2010 conviction. (Barzee, his wife, pleaded guilty for her role and testified against him.)

In Thomas’ case, her family has accused Cummins of “grooming” her. Thomas was last seen on March 13 in Maury County, Tennessee, after a friend dropped her off at a local restaurant.

Cummins was fired after he was identified as the suspect in Thomas’ disappearance, and prosecutors say the pair traded “romantic” messages via his school email.

Drawing from his own experience, Edward Smart said that Thomas’ current situation is likely vastly different from how she imagined it would be.

“You just can’t even imagine what’s going through a young girl’s head at this point in time,” he told WKRN. “Regardless of what Elizabeth Thomas’ situation might have started out to be it could be very different at this point.”

He added that the media will play a key role in finding the missing teen.

“I just don’t think you can hope to find your child without the media and the coverage because without them you cannot engage the public and get them to help you find her,” he said.

“It’s going to come down to the public seeing something, seeing her or seeing him.”