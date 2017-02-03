Attempted Murderer with Knife Allegedly Tried to Approach Elizabeth Smart at Event

An 80-year-old man with a knife and a long criminal history allegedly tried to approach Elizabeth Smart on Monday while she was speaking at an Indiana State University event.

Claude Hudson is charged with battery for allegedly punching a school police officer who intercepted him as he moved toward Smart, according to ISU Police Chief Joseph Newport.

Authorities say there is no connection between Hudson and Smart, 29, who was appearing on the Terre Haute, Indiana, campus to speak about overcoming hardship. Chief Newport says that Hudson has a decades-long criminal history, including an attempted murder charge in Nevada. Hudson is currently on parole for a burglary charge, Newport added.

An officer saw that Hudson had a roughly three-inch knife before he walked toward Smart “in a dedicated and determined fashion,” Newport says, adding that the officer did not believe Hudson intended to harm Smart.

Newport says the officer observed Hudson was fiddling with the knife before he put it away to approach Smart as she was signing books.

The officer tried to question Hudson, but the man allegedly struck the officer twice before he was detained and questioned.

Hudson told police he didn’t want to wait in the long line to approach Smart and that he simply wanted to ask her questions about her family.

Hudson has pleaded not guilty to the charge and his bail was set at $25,000, according to the AP. It was not clear if he remains in custody and neither he nor his public defender reportedly returned requests for comment.

The judge ordered a mental health evaluation, according to Chief Newport, who added that Smart did not seem frightened by the situation.

In a statement Thursday, Smart said she “is grateful for law enforcement and Indiana State University’s quick response and that the event and her work continued undeterred,” according to the AP.

Smart, an abduction survivor and advocate, speaks out about her experiences on behalf of others. She was 14 when she was taken from her Salt Lake City bedroom and held for nine months, before being rescued.