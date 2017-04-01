Elizabeth Smart’s Father Sees Similarities in Case of Missing Tennessee Teen: ‘A Living Nightmare’

The father of Elizabeth Smart sees similarities between the 2002 abduction of his daughter and the AMBER Alert for missing Tennessee teen Elizabeth Thomas. And like his daughter, he believes Thomas will be found.

“It’s just horrendous,” Edward Smart tells PEOPLE of Thomas’ disappearance — describing it as “a living nightmare for her parents, wondering what they can do to find her.”

Fifteen years ago, Edward’s 14-year-old daughter was abducted at knifepoint from their Utah home. She was held captive for nine months by Brian David Mitchell and his wife Wanda Barzee in a missing persons case that gripped the nation. Elizabeth was raped and abused for nearly a year before being rescued.

Now 29, she’s used her experience to became an author, motivational speaker and advocate for victims of abuse.

Thomas, 15, was reported missing by her family on the afternoon of March 13 — last seen by a friend who dropped her off at a local restaurant in Maury County, Tennessee.

Police suspect she was abducted by her teacher Tad Cummins, 50 — who allegedly “groomed” Cummins, traded “romantic” messages with her via his school email and kissed her on school grounds. He has since been fired and is also missing.

A warrant has been issued for Cummins’ arrest on charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

Looking at the case, Edward tells PEOPLE Thomas’ disappearance and his daughter’s disappearance have a lot in common.

“I do see similarities, in that [Cummins] went off the grid and nobody can find him — and he’s an older man preying upon this younger girl and using manipulation,” Edward says. “We don’t know if there’s coercion there, but there is certainly manipulation. From that standpoint, the manipulations that occurred to her also occurred to Elizabeth once she was captured and held for a while.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Before she went missing, Thomas told her family she was spending the day with a female friend — but to call police if she wasn’t home by 6 p.m.

“She said, ‘I’m going to be gone,’ ” her sister, Sarah told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She had a strange edge to her voice. She said, ‘I’m going to get back at 6 tonight. If I’m not back by 6, call the police and come find me.’ “

Comparing the two cases, Edward tells PEOPLE, “Certainly, the thing that isn’t similar is that she obviously let her sister know that if she wasn’t home by night to call the police, so she obviously must have gone with him thinking that there was some risk there.

Edward adds, “We don’t know that he’s holding her against her will or whether she went against her will. We don’t know. But the fact is, she’s 15 and he’s 50, and that is absolutely illegal. He’s a teacher — so to be grooming her like that so she would feel comfortable going with him is pretty scary.”

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Edward pleaded for the public’s help in finding Thomas and bringing her home.

“I’ve said over and over again that the media plays a huge part in activating the public,” the Holladay, Utah resident explains. “Without the media’s help and her pictures constantly being out there, people won’t be able to identify and spot her, or spot and recognize him. Her face needs to be constantly in the news so that people will remember. By that identification, I believe she’ll be found.”