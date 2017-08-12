Missing Elderly Man Found Dead in Elevator Nearly a Month After Pressing Emergency Alarm Twice

Police have announced that a Colorado man who was reported missing in July and was found dead in an elevator car had pressed the emergency alarm twice but was never saved, according to multiple reports.

Isaak Komisarchik, 82, was found dead in a Denver apartment complex elevator car on Aug. 3, according the Denver Post. He had been reported missing on July 5 by family and had suffered from dementia.

During an investigation into his death, police discovered Komisarchik had pressed the elevator’s emergency alarm twice on July 6, the Channel 7 reports.

Now, officials are investigating why no one responded to the man’s calls for help.

“Something is not right,” Denver Fire Department spokesman Capt. Greg Pixley told the Post.

According to the paper, the elevator Komisarchik was found in was not being used due to the parking garage it was located in being under renovation. Previous reports had claimed it was inoperable, however, police told the Post the elevator was in working condition.

Denver fire officials did not receive any emergency calls from the elevator Komisarchik was found in during the time he was missing. MEI Total Elevator Solutions — which operates the elevator — did receive the call, Channel7 reports. However, when the company notified the apartment complex’s management, workers who checked the parking garage’s elevators failed to check the car the call came from.

“We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Komisarchik’s family and friends,” a spokesperson for the apartment complex’s management company, Greystar Management Services, told the Post.

Komisarchik was found after tenants reported a foul odor coming from the elevator shaft. He was last seen walking to the complex’s leasing office and picking up his mail, family told KUSA at the time of his disappearance. It remains unclear when exactly he died. The investigation into his death continues.