84-Year-Old Calif. Woman Arrested for Allegedly Firing Gun at Neighbor's Kids For 'Being Noisy'

An 84-year-old Northern California woman was arrested Friday night for allegedly firing her gun toward her neighbors’ children because their motorcycles were making too much noise, PEOPLE confirms.

Betty Frances Sanders of Anderson was arrested and charged with assault with a firearm and child endangerment, Sgt. Jose Gonzalez of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office tells PEOPLE.

Police were called to Dot Lane shortly before 9 p.m. Friday after receiving a 911 call about shots being fired, Gonzalez says.

Anderson resident Angela Rollins told deputies she was outside her home with her husband and three children, ages 8 to 10, when Sanders and her husband, who live next door, approached a fence separating the two sprawling properties.

Sanders and her husband were upset because Rollins’s children were riding what appeared to be motorcycles and “being noisy,” he says.

“An argument ensued and Sanders shot one round from a handgun toward Rollins and her family, who were about 20 feet away,” he says.

No one was injured in the incident.

Deputies interviewed Sanders at her house and located a handgun, says Gonzalez.

She was taken into custody and transported to the Shasta County Jail. She was released on $50,000 bail, says Gonzalez.

It is unclear if Sanders has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf. She has not yet entered a plea.

Calls to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office were not immediately returned.