The notorious Mexican drug kingpin Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera was extradited to the United States when he arrived at MacArthur Airport in Islip, New York, Thursday evening, PEOPLE confirms.

U.S. marshals and other law enforcement officials were gathered to receive Guzmán at the airport, according to NBC.

The U.S. Justice Department released a statement on Thursday announcing Guzmán’s extradition. He is charged in six separate indictments, according to the statement.

“The Justice Department extends its gratitude to the Government of Mexico for their extensive cooperation and assistance in securing the extradition of Guzmán Loera to the United States,” the statement read.

In January 2016, Guzmán was arrested by Mexican marines nearly seven months after escaping from a Mexican prison. At the time, he was Mexico’s most-wanted man since his escape from a high-security prison outside Mexico City on July 11, 2015. He had also escaped prison in 2001.

In his 2015 escape, the Sinaloa cartel leader slipped through a tunnel dug under a prison shower. He used a waiting motorcycle to traverse the mile-long underground passage that led to a construction site.

During his time on the run, he also met and was interviewed by actor Sean Penn in his jungle hideout months before his January arrest.