Edie Falco Discusses Playing No-Nonsense Attorney for Menendez Brothers: ‘She’s Definitely a Bulldog’

Edie Falco has some big shoes to fill in her latest role.

On Law & Order, True Crime: The Menendez Murders, an eight-episode drama based on the notorious case which premieres Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC, Falco plays Leslie Abramson, the no-nonsense attorney to Erik and Lyle Menendez. Although Falco previously said she initially knew very little about the trial, she learned quickly that Abramson was a force.

“She was very driven to defend these boys,” Falco says in an exclusive clip about the show. “When I see footage of her, she’s definitely a bulldog.”

The Menendez brothers fatally shot their wealthy parents in the den of their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989. Jose, a 45-year-old Hollywood executive, was shot point-blank in the back of the head. Kitty, 47, was shot 15 times, including once in the face. At the time, Lyle was 21 and Erik was 18.

The brothers were eventually convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

The headline-making case caught the attention of many, and Abramson’s charismatic toughness added another captivating element.

“My approach toward playing a real person, I think it’s less about appearing like them physically and more appearing like them emotionally,” Falco says. “I have to find out what makes them tick.”

Though Falco was not able to meet with the Menendez brothers or Abramson, she researched the case and watching Abramson’s on-camera appearances.

“It seems to me that her heart was in it,” Falco says of Abramson in the clip. “I think she really believed her clients deserved a fair trial.”

