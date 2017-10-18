Three people were killed and two more were injured early Wednesday when someone opened fire at an Edgewood, Maryland, office park, PEOPLE confirms.
Authorities received a call about an active shooting at the Emmorton Business Park shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Harford County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies arrived at the scene four minutes later but by then the suspect had fled, according to a news release obtained by PEOPLE.
Authorities are now seeking the suspected gunman, identified as Radee Labeeb Prince.
The suspect and victims were all associated with a business at the office park where the shooting occurred, Harford Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters on Wednesday morning.
Prince, 37, is believed to be driving a 2008 Black GMC Acadia DE with the license plate number PC64273.
He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Further information about the victims and their relationship with the suspect was not immediately available.
Anyone with information or tips is urged to call 1-800-Call-FBI.