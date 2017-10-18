Three people were killed and two more were injured early Wednesday when someone opened fire at an Edgewood, Maryland, office park, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities received a call about an active shooting at the Emmorton Business Park shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Harford County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at the scene four minutes later but by then the suspect had fled, according to a news release obtained by PEOPLE.

Authorities are now seeking the suspected gunman, identified as Radee Labeeb Prince.

The suspect and victims were all associated with a business at the office park where the shooting occurred, Harford Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters on Wednesday morning.

#FBI asks the public to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) with any tips regarding Radee Labeeb Prince. https://t.co/MCgZpB5JBr—

FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) October 18, 2017