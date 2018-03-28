Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick Investigated by Prosecutors After Being Accused of 3 Sexual Assaults

Sexual assault allegations against Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick are being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, PEOPLE confirms.

While three women have accused the 30-year-old British actor of raping or sexually assaulting them in 2014, it is unclear which of those alleged assaults is being reviewed by the district attorney.

Westwick — who is most famous in the U.S. for his years-long turn as Chuck Bass on The CW — has denied the assault accusations.

Prosecutor spokesman Greg Risling says their office was presented with a case by L.A. police on March 20 and “it is under review.” Under standard procedure, police investigate accusations of crimes and then turn over their findings to the district attorney, who determines whether to bring charges.

Risling did not comment on a timeline for the D.A.’s review.

Reached by PEOPLE, Westwick’s attorneys were not immediately available to comment on Wednesday. His reps referred questions to his legal team.

The allegations against him first came to light in November, after actress Kristina Cohen filed a police report accusing him of rape in 2014.

She detailed her claims in a lengthy Facebook post, writing that the alleged assault occurred while she visited Westwick with her then-boyfriend, who she described as a producer and friend of Westwick’s.

Cohen wrote that while she napping in Westwick’s guest bedroom during the visit, “I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body. I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f— me.”

Soon after Cohen went public, former actress Aurélie Wynn accused Westwick of raping her in July 2014 while she was visiting his home. “I said no and he pushed me face down and [I] was powerless under his weight,” she said. “I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock.”

Within days of that allegation, a third woman, creative producer Rachel Eck, said in an interview with Buzzfeed that Westwick had allegedly “aggressively groped” her breasts at a Hollywood hotel in 2014.

“I have never felt so uncomfortable in a situation like that in my entire life,” she told the outlet.

In a since-deleted message posted on social media, Westwick dismissed the first two accusations.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

It appears Westwick has not responded to the third allegation.

After the assault claims surfaced, he stopped filming on the BBC series White Gold and was recast in the upcoming Agatha Christie adaptation Ordeal by Innocence.