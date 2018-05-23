Were the Remains of an Arkansas Teenager Missing Since 2015 Found in an Underground Pipe?

Arkansas police investigating the 2015 disappearance of an 18-year-old woman have found human remains they say could belong to the teen.

The skeletal remains found in a Little Rock park are possibly those of Ebby Steppach, a high school student who disappeared in October 2015, police announced at a Tuesday press conference. They were found by cold case investigators in an underground pipe in Chalamont Park, the last place Steppach was seen before she went missing.

The remains were found near a memorial for Steppach, police said.

Steppach went missing on Oct. 24, 2015, after she was supposed to meet her stepfather at her grandmother’s home in West Little Rock, KATV reports.

“When she wasn’t at her grandmother’s house [the following day], that’s when thing started to get like, ‘Well, where is she?,'” Steppach’s stepdad, Michael Jernigan, told the station at the time.

Days after Steppach’s disappearance, her Volkswagen vehicle was found in Chalamont Park, the station reports.

At the time, Little Rock police believed Steppach ran away. But her family told local media they believed she was in danger.

“I understand her strong will, I understand all of that. She would never do this. She loves her family so much, she wouldn’t cause her family this much pain,” Steppach’s mother, Laurie Steppach, told KATV.

After Tuesday’s discovery, Steppach’s family released a statement asking for privacy, THV11 reports.

The park has been searched multiple times since Steppach’s disappearance, police spokesman Officer Steve Moore said. It’s unclear what compelled investigators to search the pipe specifically on Tuesday.

Of the continuing investigation, Moore says, “We’ve never given up on this.”