Dylan Redwine Planned to Confront Father About ‘Compromising’ Photos Before He Was Killed: Brother

The older brother of Dylan Redwine, the slain Colorado 13-year-old whose father is accused of killing him in 2012, says he believes “graphic” photographs the boys allegedly found of their dad may have motivated the alleged crime.

The photographs, which investigators called “compromising” in an indictment obtained by PEOPLE, were taken by the father and allegedly showed him in lewd positions.

Dylan’s older brother, Cory, alleges that he saw “pretty graphic” sexual photos of Mark Redwine, like images that depict him cross-dressing, wearing a diaper and handling human waste. “They definitely changed my opinion about [Redwine],” Cory says.

The alleged photographs upset Dylan too, who told Cory he was going to confront his father about them. The brothers had found the photographs on their father’s laptop during a father-son bonding road trip.

Redwine was arrested on July 22 in Bellingham, Washington, for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death, according to an indictment obtained by PEOPLE.

Dylan was last seen alive being picked up by his father at Durango-La Plata County Airport for a court ordered visit on November 18, after which he vanished. His remains were found long after, near Redwine’s Colorado home.

While authorities have not discussed a motive, Cory says he believes Dylan’s plan to confront his father about the alleged photographs may have played a role.

“Dylan was getting old enough to speak his mind; we encouraged him to,” Cory says. “We encouraged him to tell him how he felt. You should always be able to tell your dad how you feel, and have some sort of understanding. He was definitely going down there with a bigger voice than he had before.”

Cory says he and his brother had a strained relationship with their father after a fight two years before Dylan disappeared. The fight, Cory says, ostracized Redwine from his then-wife, Elaine Hall, and their two sons.

“It was kind of one of the biggest things that impacted everybody’s relationship with [Redwine],” Cory says.

At the time of the alleged murder, Redwine’ and Hall were in the midst of a bitter divorce and custody battle that affected the brothers, says Cory. Dylan was visiting his father on a court ordered visit for Thanksgiving but he did not want to go, Cory says.

On November 19, one day after he arrived for the visit with his father, Dylan was reported missing by his mother.

In 2013, some of Dylan’s remains were found off an ATV trail 8 miles up Middle Mountain Road, a location the suspect was allegedly familiar with.

That same year, authorities allegedly discovered blood stains in Redwine’s home that belonged to Dylan. In 2015, the scent of a cadaver in Redwine’s pickup truck was allegedly detected by police dogs.

In 2015, hikers further up the mountain discovered Dylan’s skull. Officials determined the skull had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma from knife wounds in two places.

‘Rollercoaster of Emotions’

Cory says the years following Dylan’s death have been a “rollercoaster of emotions,” adding that the family never gave up hope even as the crime remain unsolved.

“Every day was different. Certain days I felt stronger we would get [news], and certain days I wondered if we would ever [get justice], if it would ever happen,” Cory says.

“We didn’t know what [Redwine] had done with him but from the very beginning we knew he was involved,” he alleges.

Shortly after Dylan’s disappearance, investigators spoke to Hall, who alleged Redwine had once said that he would leave a body in the mountains if he ever had to get rid of one. Hall also alleged that during divorce proceedings, he told her that he would “kill the kids before he let [Hall] have them,” the indictment states.

Since his brother death, Cory has had a son, an experience that has made him ponder his father’s alleged actions with horror.

“It has definitely kept me up a few times at night but then again, it makes me strive to be a better parent myself,” he says.

On Tuesday, officials held a press conference and thanked Dylan’s family for their patience.

“[Redwin’es arrest] makes us happy and relieved that justice is actually on its way to getting served for my little brother,” Cory says.

Redwine remains behind bars awaiting extradition, a La Plata County Sheriff’s Office press release states. He is being held on $1 million cash-only bond in Washington. It was not immediately clear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.