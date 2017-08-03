Dukes of Hazzard Star Tom Wopat Arrested for Alleged Indecent Assault and Cocaine Possession

Tom Wopat, best known for playing Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard TV series, has been arrested for indecent assault and battery in Massachusetts.

Police arrested the 65-year-old actor on a warrant on Wednesday at 10:53 p.m. and also charged him with cocaine possession at the time of the arrest, authorities tell PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, Wopat is starring in a production of 42nd Street in the town of Waltham and was accused of putting his hands down the pants of a woman connected with the show.

A Thursday morning post from Wopat’s Twitter account announced that it was the actor’s opening night in the musical. There was no mention of the arrest on his social media.

Tonight is Tom's opening night of 42nd at @ReagleMusicThtr in Waltham, MA. Don’t miss your chance to see it! https://t.co/r7sKDkV9vP pic.twitter.com/HgZU2jfelU — Tom Wopat (@wopatofficial) August 3, 2017

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

It is unclear if Wopat has retained an attorney.

Wopat’s agent declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.