Crime

Dukes of Hazzard Star Tom Wopat Arrested for Alleged Indecent Assault and Cocaine Possession

By

Posted on

Walter McBride/Getty

Tom Wopat, best known for playing Luke Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard TV series, has been arrested for indecent assault and battery in Massachusetts.

Police arrested the 65-year-old actor on a warrant on Wednesday at 10:53 p.m. and also charged him with cocaine possession at the time of the arrest, authorities tell PEOPLE.

According to TMZ, Wopat is starring in a production of 42nd Street in the town of Waltham and was accused of putting his hands down the pants of a woman connected with the show.

A Thursday morning post from Wopat’s Twitter account announced that it was the actor’s opening night in the musical. There was no mention of the arrest on his social media.

CBS-TV/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

It is unclear if Wopat has retained an attorney.

Wopat’s agent declined to comment when reached by PEOPLE.

  • With reporting by AURELIE CORINTHIOS