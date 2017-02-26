Drunk Driver Plows into New Orleans Crowd Ahead of Mardi Gras, Injuring 28

A pickup truck driven by an intoxicated man plowed into a crowd of spectators at the Endymion Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on Saturday, injuring at least 28 people, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Authorities said the incident occurred at 6:42 p.m. when the Chevrolet truck struck another vehicle, which pushed into a third vehicle.

“[The driver] then lost control driving over the neutral ground, striking a city dump truck and hitting multiple pedestrians,” police said.

“He took out rows of people,” witness Greg McNeely told NOLA.com.

Officers on the scene quickly responded by apprehending the driver, who has not been identified. EMS were also on hand to administer medical help.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said the incident appeared to be a case of DWI, according to the Associated Press.

“We suspect that that subject was highly intoxicated,” he said.

McNeely told The New Orleans Advocate that he saw the driver being taken in police custody.

“He just looked young. Way too young to be drinking like that,” he said. “He looked blasted.”

Twenty-one of the 28 people injured were taken to local hospitals, police said. New Orleans’ emergency services director, Dr. Jeff Elder, told AP the victims range in age from as young as 3 or 4-years-old to adults in their 40s.

The incident scene is clear and our Sanitation Crews have begun cleaning the parade route. pic.twitter.com/q2SRbIDVYv — Mitch Landrieu (@MayorLandrieu) February 26, 2017

Among those injured was one New Orleans police officer who was on-duty during the incident. Elder said she was in “good spirits” while undergoing tests for her injuries.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu said that the victims are all expected to survive the tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” he said, according to NOPD. “We are grateful that none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. I want to thank all of our emergency personnel for responding quickly, aiding the injured, and apprehending the drunk driver.”