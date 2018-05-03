Driver Indicted in Brooklyn Accident That Killed Two Children, Including Broadway Star's Daughter

A Brooklyn grand jury had indicted Dorothy Bruns, the 44-year-old Staten Island driver involved in the fatal crash that killed two small children, including the daughter of Broadway star Ruthie Ann Miles.

A prosecution source tells PEOPLE Bruns was arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault stemming from the March 5 crash that killed 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein and 1-year-old Joshua Lew.

It was unclear if she entered pleas to the charges at her arraignment. It was also unclear immediately if she has a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

Blumenstein was the daughter of Ruthie Ann Miles, a stage and television actress who won a Tony Award for her performance in the 2015 revival of The King and I.

Miles, who is pregnant, was also injured in the Park Slope crash. Her unborn child was unharmed.

Lew’s mother is Miles’ friend; Lew’s mother was also hospitalized after the crash.

The indictment was returned Wednesday evening.

Previously, sources within the New York Police Department told PEOPLE Bruns said she experienced a seizure as she approached the red light. The car slowly crept into the intersection before accelerating through the cluttered crosswalk, according to the sources.

The sources allege that after running the red light, Bruns allegedly continued down the street until crashing into some parked cars. Joshua Lew’s stroller was dragged halfway down the street with the boy in it, according to the sources.