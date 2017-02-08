Drifter Couple Admits to Murdering Backpacker and Yoga Teacher in California

A young drifter couple pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to the first-degree murders of a Canadian backpacker and a tantric yoga teacher in California, PEOPLE confirms.

Morrison “Haze” Lampley, the 24-year-old triggerman, admitted to fatally shooting 23-year-old Audrey Carey in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park in October 2015 and then, two days later, killing Steven Carter, 67.

Lampley will be sentenced to 100 years to life. Lampley’s 19-year-old girlfriend, Lila Alligood, will receive a 50-year sentence. (Authorities say she did not fire the gun.)

“This plea agreement puts finality in the tragic losses that were endured,” the Marin County District Attorney’s office said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “A specter of what could be an endless appeals process is abated and the families will be relieved from having to revisit these events.”

Attorneys for Lampley and Alligood could not be reached for comment.

A third defendant, 25-year-old Sean Angold, testified against the couple during a preliminary hearing and previously pleaded to one count of second-degree murder. He is expected to be sentenced to at least 15 years in prison.

Carey was discovered in Golden Gate Park on Oct. 3 after the first day of the three-day Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival. The tourist from Quebec was on her first solo backpacking trip and had planned to travel to Europe.

Angold testified that he and the couple befriended Carey after they stole a gun from an unlocked truck parked in San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf area. They were pleasant with her at first but decided to rob her because “she was foreign and possibly had money,” Angold said, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Angold said that after Alligood jumped Carey, Lampley pointed a gun at her head. Alligood testified that as he was attempting to tie up Carey’s legs he heard the sound of a gunshot and Lampley saying, “She’s dead, dude. Don’t worry about it,” the Chronicle reports.

Two days later, Carter and his Doberman pinscher, Coco, were shot on a well-travelled hiking trial in the Loma Alta Open Space Preserve just north of Fairfax, California. Coco survived.

The three transients, who had aspirations to start a pot farm, were arrested in Portland, Oregon, after officials used GPS technology to locate Carter’s stolen car.

Carter’s wife, Lokita, wrote in an emotional online post that agreeing to the plea deal for Lampley and Alligood was “an agonizing process.”

“I wanted the murderers to fully feel the impact of their actions; the indescribable pain and sorrow,” she wrote. “I wanted them to sit on that hard bench in the courtroom every single day for weeks on end during a jury trial, shackled, being constantly confronted with more and more damning testimonies from witnesses.”

“I wanted them to revisit in horror what they did; every single moment of what they did,” Lokita continued. “I wanted them to feel ashamed, mortified, and shaking with fear for their lives, for their future. I wanted them to fall apart completely in front of the world, exposed and ashamed. And the list goes on.

“Finally I came to realize that there is nothing, absolutely nothing I can do to change them. Nothing.”

Alligood, Angold and Lampley are scheduled to be sentenced on April 18.