Drifter Connected to Murders of Six, Including His Daughter

New Hampshire authorities believe a drifter who died in 2010 while serving a life sentence for his wife’s murder possibly killed six other people including his own daughter, PEOPLE confirms.

New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph Foster said at a Thursday press conference that among the victims of a man known as Robert Evans — who went by several other aliases — was his ex-girlfriend Denise Beaudin, a New Hampshire mother who has been missing since 1981 whose remains have never been recovered.

Foster said it is possible Beaudin could be alive, but based on what detectives have learned about Evans, Foster believes it’s more likely Beaudin was killed long ago.

Evans, Beaudin, and her infant daughter Dawn all vanished from Manchester, New Hampshire, in 1981. They were last seen on Thanksgiving, when they spent the holiday with her family in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Foster said investigators believe Evans killed Beaudin as the couple traveled west. He kept her daughter, known today as Lisa, for a number of years before leaving her a with a couple in California.

Sometime in the mid-1980s, before his arrest in 2002 for killing his common law wife, Eunsoon Jun, Evans changed his name to Curtis Kimball, Foster said. In 2003, Evans was sentenced to life after pleading guilty to killing Jun, whose body was found buried in the basement of the couple’s home.

Evans died of natural causes in his prison cell in 2010.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to Foster, investigators used DNA evidence to link Evans to the killings of an unidentified woman and three girls — also never identified — who were found in Bear Brook State Park in Allentown, New Hampshire.

Foster said DNA evidence proved Evans is the father of one of the dead children. However, the DNA proves the child’s mother was not among those found dead in the drum, and neither was Beaudin.

Police believe the victims — known as the “Allentown Four” — were killed between 1977 and 1985. The four bodies were either partially or completely skeletonized by they time they were found in separate 55-gallon metal drums. The first drum was found in 1985 and the second was found in 1990.

Medical examiners determined two of the victims died from blunt trauma. The cause of deaths for the other two victims could not be determined.

Foster said that Evans was arrested in 1980 for a minor offense. At that time, he listed his spouse as Elizabeth Evans, but authorities can not confirm such a woman ever existed. Because of this, authorities believe Evans may have killed this person.

Identifying Beaudin’s Daughter Jumpstarted Investigation

According to authorities, the case began to come together when they ruled out Evans as the father of Beaudin’s daughter, Lisa, via DNA testing. Lisa’s data was run through the national database in 2016, connecting her with two of Beaudin’s relatives in New Hampshire. San Bernardino police contacted authorities in New Hampshire to inform them of the girl’s connection to the Beaudin case.

Evans’ DNA was compared with the four Allentown victims, revealing he was the father of one of the little girls.

Law enforcement officials recently reached out to the public for assistance, revealing for the first time that Beaudin vanished under suspicious circumstances.

Foster said Thursday he hopes the revelation of information about Evans might help authorities identify the Allentown Four.

Additional Victims?

New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Strelzin raised the possibility there are additional victims, according to NBC. He cited a 12-year gap in the timeline authorities pieced together as they traced his path after leaving Manchester.

“Given what we know about him, we are concerned about his activities in California for those 12 years,” Strelzin said, according to NBC.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Lisa issued a statement asking the media to respect her privacy, as she is now married with three children.

“Please turn your focus toward the unidentified victims and other potentially known victims in this case,” her statement urges, “and hopefully, there families will also be offered some closure as this investigation continues.”