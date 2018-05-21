Doctor Slipped an Abortion Pill in Pregnant Girlfriend's Drink, Causing Her to Miscarry

A former Virginia doctor who pleaded guilty to fetal homicide was spared decades behind bars last week after a request for leniency from his ex-girlfriend — the same woman whose tea he spiked last year with an abortion-inducing drug, killing their unborn son.

Court records show Brooke Fiske was at least 17 weeks pregnant in May 2017 when she went into premature labor and lost her baby, hours after drinking a cup of tea that had been drugged by her then-boyfriend, Sikander Imran. Fiske has reportedly said he gave her Misoprostol.

Fiske had been at Imran’s house discussing how they were going to raise their child when he slipped the drug into her drink, knowing it would cause her to miscarry, according to the court records.

Imran was arrested last May and pleaded guilty to fetal homicide in March. On Friday was sentenced to 20 years in prison. However, because of Fiske’s request for leniency, he will be released after serving three years with the remaining 17 suspended.

Fiske previously said it was cathartic to see Imran during her court testimony last summer.

“It was very empowering for me to face him and say what he had done … and look him in the face while I said that,” she told WROC in December.

His attorneys reportedly told the judge he was struggling with mental health issues when he drugged Fiske’s drink.

“To me, the length of time that he serves in prison isn’t what’s important,” she told local TV station WJLA last week.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

“I think that it is really important that people know that if they are dealing with depression, before they do something, they should reach out and get help,” she said.

She added: “What matters is that people hear this story and realize that either they need help themselves and they’re going to reach out and get it before something awful happens, or they realize that whatever weight, whatever tragedy, whatever pain they’re carrying, there is a way through it.”

Imran told the judge on Friday that he prays daily for his unborn son, WJLA reports.

“I think that when something tragic happens, it is really important to find a way to move forward and to use it for good,” Fiske told the station.

Imran reportedly no longer has his medical license and could be deported to his native Pakistan after he is released from prison.

PEOPLE was unable to reach his lawyers for comment on Monday.