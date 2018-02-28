A Texas doctor has been charged with two counts of capital murder after he allegedly shot a young couple in front of their three sons.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, Anthony and Tiffany Strait were helping an elderly neighbor move some furniture on her property in Seguin, Texas on Sunday. At some point, police say, the elderly woman’s 56-year-old son, Dr Robert E. Fadal II, came out of the house and shot the young couple dead with a rifle.

The shooting allegedly happened in front of their three young sons, who range from 7 to 10 years old.

Anthony, 27, who is the boys’ stepdad, was pronounced dead at the scene. Tiffany, 30, was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Dr. Fadal, who has had a family practice for 28 years, was taken into custody and is being held on $2 million bond.

Dr. Robert Fadal

Authorities are still trying to figure out an alleged motive for the shooting.

“At this time, there are no indications there was a feud, disturbance, or anything precipitating or justifying the shooting,” Lieutenant Craig Jones of the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, tells MySanAntonio.com.

Jones added that the young couple was merely trying to help the elderly woman with a household chore. “It was some kind of benevolent action,” he says.

Anthony’s brother, James Strait, told KSAT that the couple knew the Fadal family for years. The couple, who ran a landscaping business, often did odd jobs and favors for the physician’s family.

“These people are friends of the family,” James said. “They’re not people that are violent or angry toward us. We’ve done stuff for these people.”

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case and interviewing witnesses.

Dr. Fadal has not yet entered a plea, and court documents don’t indicate whether he has retained an attorney.