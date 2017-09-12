DNA Reportedly Confirms Pregnant Woman’s Unborn Baby Survived Her Slaying: ‘She Looks Like Savanna’

The boyfriend of a Fargo, North Dakota, woman slain last month while she was eight-months pregnant says DNA tests have confirmed that a newborn found in her neighbor’s apartment is their daughter, according to multiple reports.

“She’s mine,” Ashton Matheny, Savanna LaFontaine-Greywind’s longtime boyfriend, told The Forum newspaper on Monday.

“I’ve been waiting to be a father for a while,” Matheny told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. “She’s the only good thing that came out of this. She looks like Savanna.”

Matheny posted pictures of Haisley Jo, his daughter with LaFontaine-Greywind, on Facebook over the weekend. On Thursday, he and her family brought Haisley Jo to her mother’s funeral in Fargo, which was attended by hundreds of mourners.

Matheny said he has not yet been granted legal custody of the baby but has been taking care of her since Wednesday, according to local TV station Valley News Live.

The girl is healthy, Matheny reportedly said.

He has a custody hearing Tuesday, according to the Forum.

LaFontaine-Greywind, 22, vanished on Aug. 19 after visiting the apartment of a neighbor in the building where she lived with her parents and younger brother, Fargo police have said.

LaFontaine-Greywind’s family said the neighbor had asked her to help her model a dress she was sewing.

On Aug. 24, police found a newborn in the same apartment where LaFontaine-Greywind was last seen. Police arrested the couple who live there — Brooke Lynn Crews, 38, and 32-year-old William Hoehn — and they were charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and providing false information to police.

Three days after police found the newborn, kayakers discovered LaFontaine-Greywind’s body in the nearby Red River, wrapped in plastic and duct tape, police said.

Autopsy results and a possible motive have not yet been released, but investigators have said she was killed in a homicide.

Information has not been disclosed about how she gave birth.

Crews and Hoehn are being held at the Cass County Jail in North Dakota in lieu of $2 million bail. They have not yet entered pleas.

More charges could be pending, police say.

Calls seeking comment from attorneys for Crews and Hoehn, the Fargo Police Department, the Cass County Social Services, the Cass County District Attorney and a representative for the LaFontaine-Greywind family were not immediately returned.

Efforts to reach Matheny directly have been unsuccessful.