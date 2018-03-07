Divorcing California Couple Dead in Murder-Suicide as Wife's Mom Finds Stabbed Bodies

On Monday, the bodies of a married couple embroiled in a bitter divorce were discovered dead inside a home in Southern California in what authorities say was a murder-suicide.

A statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department alleges Maurice Molina, 55, fatally stabbed his 48-year-old wife, Julie, before using the knife to end his own life.

It was at around 3 p.m. that police were called to the Molina’s North Tustin home.

According to police, a relative allegedly found the bodies. Multiple outlets report Julie Molina’s mother found the bodies.

The relative’s screams allegedly prompted neighbors to call 911.

Maurice Molina Maurice Molina/Facebook

Deputies arrived to discover “one adult male and one adult female deceased inside a residence,” the statement says.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple were going through a divorce, and had two adult sons, including one in college.

Attempts to reach relatives were unsuccessful Wednesday.