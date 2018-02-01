Crime
From Adam Hicks to Shia LaBeouf: Former Disney Stars Who've Had Run-Ins with the Law
Disney stars gone bad
ADAM HICKS
In January 2018, Hicks of the Hulu series Freakish was arrested on suspicion of committing multiple armed robberies. The 25-year-old actor was picked up on Jan. 25 and is currently being held on a $350,000 bail. Hicks "was arrested yesterday afternoon in connection with a string of armed street robberies that occurred yesterday morning," Sgt. Derek Green of the Burbank Police Department in Los Angeles confirmed to Entertainment Weekly over email. Hicks got his start with Disney, appearing on Jonas before moving on to his own show, Zeke and Luther.
ORLANDO BROWN
The That's So Raven actor was arrested after an argument broke out between him, his girlfriend and his girlfriend's mother at his apartment on Jan. 18, 2018, according to a Barstow Police Department press release obtained by PEOPLE. When officers conducted a warrants check on all the individuals, they found an active arrest warrant for Brown from the Torrance Police Department stemming from charges in 2016 including an alleged battery charge, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.
Brown's bail is currently set at $25,000.
SHIA LABEOUF
The Even Stevens alumnus was most recently arrested for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness, according to booking records, in July 2017. Per the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police, the arrest took place when LaBeouf allegedly became aggressive after he asked a bystander for a cigarette. "When LaBeouf wasn't given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present," police said in a statement. "He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer."
LaBeouf pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction in October 2017 and was sentenced to community service and a year of probation.
This wasn't the first alcohol-related brush with the law the former Disney star has had: He was also arrested in 2007, more than once in 2008 and again in 2014.
MITCHEL MUSSO
Miley Cyrus' sidekick on Hannah Montana was charged with two counts of drunken driving, TMZ reported back in October 2011. A then-20-year-old Musso was arrested in Burbank, California, on Oct. 16 after he allegedly failed to slow down for police directing traffic for an unrelated accident. Authorities alleged Musso's blood-alcohol level was higher than .08, though he was under the legal drinking age of 21 so any alcohol in his body would be considered illegal. Musso faced a maximum of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for both misdemeanor counts, but was later released without bail.
LINDSAY LOHAN
The Life-Size and Get a Clue star has spent time in jail and rehab through the years, most recently receiving probation and 240 hours of community service after pleading no-contest to reckless driving in a June 2012 car crash in Santa Monica. Lohan recently avoided jail time by completing her remaining hours in May 2015.
ANNELIESE VAN DER POL
In January 2007, the That's So Raven star was arrested for DUI after she collided with a parked car. "After hitting the parked vehicle, Defendant then lost control of her vehicle, traveled across the roadway, and finally collided with another vehicle," noted the police report. The actress, whose blood level reached .19, pleaded no contest and was offered 36 months probation, ordered to pay $2,844 in fines and to attend an alcohol education program.
DAVID HENRIE
The Wizards of Waverly Place star and his brother, Lorenzo, were detained after allegedly challenging a person to fight at Universal CityWalk in L.A. Their father picked up the siblings the next morning.
LALAINE
Hilary Duff's onscreen BFF on Lizzie McGuire had a run-in with the law when she was caught for possession of crystal meth in July 2007. The Disney alumna subsequently enrolled in a drug-treatment program.
KIRSTEN STORM
Best known to '90s kids as the titular character in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, Storm — who currently stars on General Hospital — was arrested for DUI in November 2007 after police saw her toss a lit cigarette (a littering infraction) out the window of her car while traveling on an L.A. freeway. Officers then issued sobriety tests, which she failed.
Storm was sentenced to 36 months probation, $1,643 in fines, completion of a 90-day alcohol program and was ordered to attend 12 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
