From Adam Hicks to Shia LaBeouf: Former Disney Stars Who've Had Run-Ins with the Law

SHIA LABEOUF

The Even Stevens alumnus was most recently arrested for disorderly conduct, obstruction and public drunkenness, according to booking records, in July 2017. Per the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police, the arrest took place when LaBeouf allegedly became aggressive after he asked a bystander for a cigarette. "When LaBeouf wasn't given a cigarette, he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present," police said in a statement. "He was told to leave the area and refused, becoming aggressive toward the officer."

LaBeouf pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction in October 2017 and was sentenced to community service and a year of probation.

This wasn't the first alcohol-related brush with the law the former Disney star has had: He was also arrested in 2007, more than once in 2008 and again in 2014.