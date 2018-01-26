PEOPLE Explains: Who Is Former Disney Star Adam Hicks, Recently Accused of Armed Robbery?

Former Disney star Adam Hicks was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of committing a string of early-morning armed robberies on Wednesday in Burbank, California, PEOPLE confirms.

The 25-year-old actor, who most recently starred in the Hulu series Freakish, was taken into custody later on Wednesday along with 23-year-old Danni Tamburo, according to a release from the Burbank Police Department.

Tamburo is reportedly Hicks’ girlfriend.

Here are three things to know about the case and about the suspects.

1. The Robberies Occurred Quickly: Police

Police said the suspected robberies began Wednesday morning with a 52-year-old man who was walking in the Burbank area about 5:15 a.m. The man later told police he was approached by a male who pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet.

“Fearing for his life, the victim ran away and was able to escape to safety,” Burbank police said.

While authorities were investigating the first incident, three more armed robberies took place within minutes of each other in the Burbank hillside community, police said.

All three people robbed were “unsuspecting victims out for a walk,” according to investigators.

2. Suspects Apprehended Thanks to Eyewitnesses

Witnesses described the suspected robber’s vehicle as a dark-colored Kia with at least two people inside, police said.

Officers located the car and detained Tamburo. They allegedly found property inside the vehicle that belonged to one of the victims, the release says.

About 1:15 that afternoon, detectives served a search warrant on a Burbank residence on North Niagra Street believed to be linked to the suspects. Police were joined by members of the Burbank Department S.W.A.T. Team.

Once inside, authorities detained Hicks and Tamburo, who they believe are the suspects in the robberies, with Tamburo as the alleged getaway driver for Hicks.

Additional stolen property was found inside the residence when the search warrant was served, the police release alleges.

Tamburo and Hicks were both placed under arrest and were booked into the Burbank City Jail on suspicion of armed robbery.

Authorities continue to investigate, including looking into a potential motive, police said.

Hicks and Tamburo are due in court on Friday. They have not yet entered pleas and it is unclear if they are still in custody.

Hicks remains held in lieu of $350,000 bail and was set to be in court on Friday. Tamburo was released on $350,000 bail just after midnight on Friday. She is scheduled to return to court in February.

Calls to Hicks’ representatives were not immediately returned. It is unclear whether he or Tamburo have retained attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

3. Hicks Starred on a Disney Show and Also Appeared in Film and TV

Before appearing as Diesel on Hulu’s Freakish, a series about high school students battling mutants, Hicks appeared in various movies and television shows — including The Boy Next Door, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Disney’s Lemonade Mouth, Jonas and Pair of Kings.

Hicks also played one of the title roles in Disney XD’s Zeke and Luther, which aired from 2009 to 2012. IMDB shows his first role dates back to 2000, on Fox’s comedy Titus, and he is next set to appear in Windsor and Shifting Gears.

Tamburo is also an actress, according to her IMDB page, and had a small role in an episode of Shameless in 2014.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.