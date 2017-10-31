Woman’s Dismembered Remains Found in Storage Unit After Husband Said She’d Died in Childbirth

A 34-year-old father is behind bars in Kansas, where authorities allegedly found him living inside a small storage unit in Lenexa with his two young daughters and a portable cooler containing the dismembered remains of his wife, PEOPLE confirms.

A law enforcement spokesman tells PEOPLE criminal charges have not yet been filed in the death of Jessica Monteiro Rey, the woman whose remains authorities discovered inside a cooler being carted around by her husband, Justin Rey.

According to officials, police in Lenexa received a complaint about someone sleeping in a storage unit on Oct. 26. They went to the storage facility to investigate, and allegedly found Rey with his two daughters, a toddler and a five-day-old infant.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Police looked inside a cooler within the unit, and allegedly found human remains in several pieces.

FOX 4 spoke to a man who claims he met Rey at a bar in Waldo, and agreed to drive him to a local train station. The news station reports that they first stopped at Rey’s storage unit to pick up what he needed for the trip.

The witness allegedly noticed brown liquid leaking from Rey’s cooler.

As they were about to leave the storage facility, the man — who spoke on condition of anonymity — said police cars pulled up and arrested Rey.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

Officials allege Rey told investigators his wife died while giving birth in a Missouri motel. He has been charged with two counts each of endangering a child and contributing to a child’s misconduct. Police allege Rey did not have diapers or food for the two girls inside the storage unit.

Rey is being held on $1 million bail. He has not entered pleas to the charges he faces, and it was unclear Tuesday if he has retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

He is due back in court for a hearing next month.