Dina Manzo’s Whole Family Is Shocked by ‘Sheer Horror’ of Robbery, Says Brother-in-Law Albert Manzo

Dina Manzo’s entire family is reeling over the brutal home invasion this weekend that left her and her boyfriend badly beaten, her brother-in-law tells PEOPLE.

“Everyone is shocked by the sheer horror of it,” Albert Manzo tells PEOPLE.

“It’s a shock,” says Albert, whose brother Tommy Manzo is Dina’s estranged husband.

“It’s so tragic,” says the former Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member. “I’m sure Dina was traumatized.”

The couple headed back to California, where Dina has been living, says Albert, who is married to Dina’s sister, Caroline. “I am glad they are well enough to fly back,” he says.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Dina, 45, and David Cantin, 37, returned home to the luxury townhouse they share in Holmdel, New Jersey, to find two assailants inside, who rushed at them as they opened the door, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

One of the assailants hit Cantin several times with a baseball bat, while the other punched Dina “multiple times,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

The masked thieves tied up the couple before making off with personal belongings such as cash and jewelry.

Cantin was able to free himself and call police, the release states. Holmdel police and detectives with the prosecutor’s office arrived on the scene.

The two were taken to a local hospital. Cantin suffered “significant” injuries to his face, including a broken nose, according to the prosecutor’s office. Dina was treated for facial injuries. They were both treated and released, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police are continuing to look for suspects.

Neither Dina nor Cantin responded to calls for comment.

The couple, who started dating in 2015, had attended a First Communion party for fellow former RHONJ star Teresa Giudice’s 7-year-old daughter, Audriana, earlier that night.

The couple is still “shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery,” their attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, told PEOPLE Monday.

“No one should ever have to go through what they did,” Brettler said. “They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone’s concern and well-wishes.”

Adds Albert, “Thank God they weren’t injured in a more severe way.”